MCBAIN — McBain put together a solid effort and beat Pine River 52-36 in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night.
The Ramblers led 16-9 after the first quarter and 30-21 at halftime. It was 42-25 going into the fourth quarter.
Veteran Rambler coach Bruce Koopman was mostly pleased with his team’s effort.
“I am getting more comfortable with this group and we’re starting to establish some depth,” he said. “I think we’re starting to move in the right direction but we’ve got to cut down on turnovers.
“If we get a little better at taking care of the ball and defend a little bit harder, then we’re going to be tough.”
Pine River coach Brian Goodenow was pleased with effort his team put forth, as well, despite battling some adversity.
“Our coaching staff came away feeling like this was a much closer game than the final score,” he said.
“Our bench was already short, between illness and injury, and then key players got in very early foul trouble.
“We were making great cuts and getting open shots, but we worried too much about their size and didn’t finish. We also left a lot of points at the free-throw line, making just 11 of 19. Though I am frustrated, I am encouraged and I am proud of my kids.”
Evan Haverkamp and Kalvin McGillis paced McBain with 12 points apiece while Braylin Pace had eight and Ben Rodenbaugh had seven.
Trevor Holmquist paced Pine River with 12 points and nine rebounds while Tanner Prosch scored nine points and six rebounds.
McBain is at Boyne City on Monday while the Bucks host Beal City on Thursday.
• Pine River won the JV game 38-34.
