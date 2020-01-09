ROSCOMMON — McBain opened the post-holiday portion of its schedule with an easy 76-49 win over Roscommon in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Wednesday night.
The Ramblers led 21-6 after the first quarter and 38-18 at halftime.
"It was a decent game coming out of the Christmas break and I thought we shot the ball well at times," McBain coach Bruce Koopman said. "My biggest concern was probably defensively. We've got to clean some things up."
Mason Heuker paced McBain with 22 points while Kaiden McGillis scored 18. Daniel Rodenbaugh had 14 and Connor Murphy scored 10.
McBain (4-0 overall, 4-0 Highland) is at Pine River on Friday.
• McBain won the JV game 57-33. Kalvin McGillis scored 13 and Carsten Huttenga had 12.
