MCBAIN — Another step forward.
Another step toward what could be a pretty special team.
McBain put together a strong defensive effort and got its offense clicking a little bit better in a 73-47 win over Highland Conference rival Lake City Friday night.
The win keeps the Ramblers unbeaten at 6-0 overall.
Veteran McBain coach Bruce Koopman has high expectations for this group but knows it's not going to happen overnight, especially with very little preparation due to the late start and no contact practices until the past two weeks.
His first priority is defense.
"For three quarters, we sustained our defense for the first time past just spurts of defense," he said. "It seems like the past few games, we'd jump out 10-1 or 11-2 and then it just stays even for the rest of the half.
"Then we make another little run in the third and then it stays even. I finally have to kind of erupt a little bit to get them to that next step to finish it off. I thought, tonight, we finished for three quarters."
The Ramblers had that strong start for the most part as they led 15-8 after the first quarter and 33-14 at halftime.
Lake City, coming off a much-needed win on Wednesday, battled for most of the night but didn't help itself in a couple of key spots.
"Credit McBain, they are a very good team and played like it tonight," Lake City coach Brad Besko said. "Our guys played extremely hard but did not execute well offensively. We had 19 turnovers and you can't do that against a team like McBain and expect to win.
"We need our level of execution to match our level of intensity and effort. When that happens, we will see different results."
McBain put the game out of reach in the third quarter, outscoring Lake City 26-10 for a 59-24 advantage going into the fourth.
Koopman again saw some sparks out of key players but they weren't consistent and that's what he's waiting for. Some of that, he said, is mental.
"Offensively, we're still not clicking," he said. "We let little things bother us. They switched on a few of the things we do and we're like ‘lets switch.’ Just play.
"We have to get through some of the mental things and not worry about the the things that we can't control. Once we can get the offense clicking a little bit better in the halfcourt game, we'll be pretty good. When all five of them are clcking, we're pretty tough."
Kaiden McGillis and Mason Heuker paced McBain with 14 points apiece while Daniel Rodenbaugh had 10 and Connor Murphy scored eight.
Oakley Barger paced Lake City with 16 points and four rebounds while Hunter Bisballe had eight points Elian Schichtel had six ponts and two rebounds. Grayson Elmquist added five points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal.
