MCBAIN — The defense did what it needed to do.
The offense is still a work in progress.
Regardless, McBain cruised to a 57-35 win over Northern Michigan Christian in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Thursday night.
The Ramblers led 15-9 after the first quarter and had a strong second quarter to lead 32-17 at the break. It was 48-24 going into the fourth quarter.
"We still need to get both ends going on the same night," McBain coach Bruce Koopman said. "When we focus on defense, it seems like the offense gives up a little bit. When we light it up, it seems like the defense struggles.
"Our energy came up a little bit in the second quarter and we kind of blew it open."
Connor Murphy paced McBain with 10 points while Tristan McElhinney had nine. Kaiden McGillis scored eight and George Brown added six.
Jamie Haan paced NMC with 13 points and Ezra Dieterman scored seven.
"We went into the game shorthanded and were down to a six-man rotation," NMC coach Shawn Pattee said. "I was proud of our kids' effort. Alex Rozeveld played a good game running the point and Ezra did a good job on the boards, too.
"The first half, we hung in there and then we just wore out in the second half"
McBain (3-0 overall, 3-0 Highland) is at Roscommon on Jan. 8 while NMC hosts Houghton Lake the same day.
