LEROY — Back on the court.
And that's a good feeling for everyone involved.
McBain got its season started on the right foot as it beat Pine River 78-47 in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night.
Both teams saw chances at Division 3 district titles erased by the COVID-19 pandemic last spring so it felt good to be back out there.
"It was good to play," McBain coach Bruce Koopman said. "You could tell early on that everyone was sort of feeling it out.
"We got it clicking defensively in the second quarter and overall, I was pleased."
The Ramblers were up 16-13 after the first quarter but stretched that to 38-20 going into halftime.
Pine River coach Brian Goodenow liked the way his team started but the Bucks couldn't keep it going.
"We started out with good intensity on defense and high energy, which is what we wanted to do," he said. "We lagged a little in the second quarter and they started building their lead.
"McBain is tough. They're going to be one of the best teams in the area this year. We turned the ball over 23 times and you can't do that against a team like McBain."
The Ramblers continued to cruise in the second half and led 57-32 after three quarters.
"I like our team and I think our first 8-9 are pretty solid," Koopman said. "Once we get them all pulling in the right direction, I think we'll be pretty solid."
Connor Murphy paced McBain with 21 points while Kaiden McGillis had 15 and Daniel Rodenbaugh added 14.
Isaiah Dennis paced Pine River with 13 points and five rebounds while Garett Sumpter had 11 points and four rebounds. Jayce Methner also had 11 points.
Pine River is at Beal City on Thursday while McBain goes to Kingsley on Friday.
• McBain won the JV game 44-18. Evan Haverkamp paced the Ramblers with nine points and Austin McKinley had six for the Bucks.
