MCBAIN — The struggles continue.
McBain dropped its second straight game, falling to Glen Lake 52-34, in a non-conference contest.
The Ramblers are coming off a loss to Lake City on Friday.
“We’re just strugging on both ends of the floor right now,‘ McBain coach Bruce Koopman said. “When you score, it’s a little easier to play defense at least.
“We show spurts but we’re just not consistent.‘
George Brown paced McBain with 10 points and Kaiden McGillis scored six.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.