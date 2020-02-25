MCBAIN — The struggles continue.

McBain dropped its second straight game, falling to Glen Lake 52-34, in a non-conference contest.

The Ramblers are coming off a loss to Lake City on Friday.

“We’re just strugging on both ends of the floor right now,‘ McBain coach Bruce Koopman said. “When you score, it’s a little easier to play defense at least.

“We show spurts but we’re just not consistent.‘

George Brown paced McBain with 10 points and Kaiden McGillis scored six.

