TRAVERSE CITY — McBain struggled to hit shots and dropped a 40-32 decision to Traverse City St. Francis in a non-conference boys basketball contest Wednesday night.
The game was tight the whole way and the Ramblers had the lead here and there but could never develop a rhythm.
"We played a decent first half and led a couple of times," McBain coach Bruce Koopman said. "I said at halftime someone would get a couple of stops late and it would make the difference. They got a couple of stops and we didn't.
"We just struggled shooting the ball again and that's two games in a row."
St. Francis led 13-12 after the first quarter and 23-22 at halftime. The Gladiators were also 30-27 going into the fourth quarter.
Daniel Rodenbaugh paced McBain with 12 points.
McBain is at Houghton Lake today.
• McBain won the JV game 37-33. Carsten Huttenga paced the Ramblers with 19 points and Kalvin McGillis scored seven.
