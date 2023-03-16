LAKE CITY — McBain’s season has come to an end.
The Ramblers’ fought tooth and nail, but couldn’t overcome Traverse City St. Francis as they fell 46-37 in a Division 3 regional final Wednesday in Lake City.
After falling behind early 8-0 in the first quarter, McBain big man Evan Haverkamp got his team on the board with a putback halfway through the quarter. All of the Ramblers’ first quarter points would come after that and they would trail 14-9 after one.
Though McBain couldn’t get much going along the perimeter, the Ramblers would go back and front with TC St. Francis and pull to within two at 22-20.
The Gladiators would close out the half with four straight points and go into halftime up 26-20.
McBain head coach Bruce Koopman said the team’s goal was to avoid falling behind double digits to start the game, as they saw the Gladiators come out swinging early in their previous games.
Though the Ramblers did fall behind, Koopman said they achieved their first half goal.
“I thought we handled goal number one,” he said. “We had to make sure that we stayed within striking distance and we did through the first half.”
The wheels came off for the Ramblers in the third quarter, as they only scored two points and watched as TC St. Francis build its largest lead of the game at 38-22 after three.
McBain wouldn’t give up, however. The fourth quarter saw McBain’s Kalvin McGillis score a layup and guard Nathan Koetje hit a three to pull the Ramblers to within 11.
However, they could not string together enough defensive stops and TC St. Francis was able to hold McBain off.
Koopman took some responsibility for McBain’s second-half struggles. He said they went into a triangle-and-two defense to protect starting guard Ben Rodenbaugh, who had three fouls.
After giving up a couple of threes and having multiple turnovers, he said the team was forced to play catch-up for the remainder of the game. Despite falling behind by double digits, Koopman said the team battled and didn’t quit.
“I think one of the things I want to take out of here tonight is even when we lost, we represented McBain and we represented McBain basketball,” he said. “That’s what I’m proud of. Sometimes you just play hard and the other team is better.”
McBain was led by Haverkamp with 11 points and Rodenbaugh with 10 points. Nathan Koetje added seven points and Kalvin McGillis had six points.
McBain concludes its season with a Highland Conference title with a 15-1 record and another district title.
After starting 1-10 last season, Koopman credited his assistant coaches and the team for the success they’ve had starting at the end of last season and throughout the current season.
“This year we won 20 games,” he said. “We won our conference and we won our district, so we’ve laid the foundation.”
“Ben is a sophomore, Evan is a junior, Clay (Ingleright) is a junior, Nathan is a junior, and Darrious (Pena Perez) is a sophomore, so we have a lot of young guys that have gone through some of this stuff and I feel like we’re headed in the right direction.”
McBain finishes at 20-6 overall while St. Francis (22-4) advances to state quarterfinal play Tuesday at Gaylord against St. Ignace.
The Saints (22-4) advanced with a 62-38 win over Ishpeming.
