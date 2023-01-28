McBAIN — The McBain boys tightened their grip on the top place in the Highland Conference standings on Friday, putting an exclamation mark on their impressive 60-43 homecoming victory over challenger Beal City before a packed house.
The Ramblers improved to 9-1 in the league while the Aggies slipped to 7-3 and a second-place tie with Northern Michigan Christian.
It was a good night for the Ramblers as the girls also defeated Beal City 70-34 in the first game of the annual homecoming doubleheader.
McBain coach Bruce Koopman acknowledged there was a lot riding on the outcome of the boys’ game with the Aggies.
“This was a good win for us tonight and I liked how we prepared ourselves for this in practice as a team and were mentally ready from the start,” Koopman said.
“This was big because we have games at Evart and home against NMC coming up. A loss here would have put us in a tie with Beal again but now we’re in a much better position with those tough games against Evart and NMC still ahead of us.”
McBain played to its strength inside at the outset, feeding the ball to 6-foot-8 junior post Evan Haverkamp, who scored eight of his game-high 23 points in the opening quarter including a resounding dunk that ignited the home crowd late in the period.
When the Aggies adjusted their defense to keep two defenders on Haverkamp, McBain sophomore point guard Ben Rodenbaugh took advantage, slicing through the lane to score eight straight points in the second quarter as the Ramblers built a commanding 25-11 lead. A put-back from senior Kal McGillis pushed the lead to 27-11 with three minutes left in the half.
“We’re responding to things like good teams do,” Koopman noted.
“When they collapsed inside to take Evan away, Ben rose up. When they focused on Evan and Ben, then Claydon (Ingleright) and Nate (Koetje) made threes and Kalvin worked inside and got his baskets. This was just a nice team effort for us and that means the whole team because every one of those guys who didn’t get a chance to play on the floor tonight made us better during practice and played a big part.”
Beal City battled back to pull within five points in the third quarter but the Ramblers were able to pull away again on a night when things were clicking offensively and the Ramblers also did a good job defensively of guarding the perimeter against Beal City’s 3-pointers.
Haverkamp added double-digit rebounds to go with his 23 points and also blocked three. Rodenbaugh registered 20 points including a third quarter breakaway dunk following a steal. McGillis hit for eight and Ingleright for six.
McBain (9-4, 9-1) travels to Evart on Wednesday.
GIRLS
It was a dominating performance from the Rambler girls as they controlled play inside and also used pressure to create numerous turnovers that frequently were converted into transition points.
“What we’ve been emphasizing is being consistent with our defense and rebounding and we’re doing a lot better job of that lately,” Koopman said.
“When you defend and rebound consistently, you make yourself a much more difficult team to play and win against. The girls are buying into it and we’re seeing the results, like in tonight’s game.”
Senior Analiese Fredin, who would later be crowned homecoming queen, struck for 17 points to pace the Ramblers with two steals. Senior Kahli Heuker had a big night inside, scoring 14 including a number of put-back baskets and she also grabbed nine rebounds.
Ady Nederhood nailed the nylon for nine points with eight boards and Sydney Heuker also struck for nine with six boards and four steals. Freshman Peyton Grant scored seven, including a pair of treys, to go with four steals. Senior point guard Caitlin Butzin had four assists, four points and two steals.
Sophomore forward Isabel Rozeveld played well off the bench, making four with seven rebounds, and Alaina Eisenga scored four off the bench.
McBain (11-4, 8-2) has a big Highland clash upcoming at Evart on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.