MCBAIN — The improvement is coming and so is the consistency.
Slowly, McBain is getting where it wants to be come February and March when the games mean a lot more.
The Ramblers beat Houghton Lake 53-36 in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Wednesday night.
Veteran coach Bruce Koopman knows his team has some potential…if it tap it.
“I think we’re getting better and more consistent but we still have to clean up the turnovers,” he said. “We need some others players to step up, too.”
McBain led 10-7 after the first quarter and while Houghton Lake briefly took the lead in the second quarter, the Ramblers were up 27-17 at halftime and 42-25 going into the fourth quarter.
Evan Haverkamp paced the Ramblers with 17 points while Ben Rodenbaugh had 13 and Nate Koetje scored seven.
McBain is at Lake City on Friday in the second game of a girls/boys doubleheader.
The Rambler girls made it look easy, beating Houghton Lake 64-17.
“It was a good game for us as far as where we’ve kind of played back up to our level again,” Koopman said. “Hopefully, we’ve gotten a little more confident and have a little more rhythm in our offense and defense.”
McBain led 19-0 after the first quarter and 31-12 at halftime.
Kahli Heuker paced the Ramblers with 17 points and seven rebounds while Isabel Rozeveld had 11 points and eight boards. Sydney Heuker had 10 points and Analiese Fredin scored seven points and dished out four assists.
The Ramblers are at Lake City in the first game of a girls/boys doubleheader on Friday.
