KINGSLEY — The offensive consistency wasn't there but the defense was for the most part.
McBain turned that into a 47-37 win over Kingsley in a non-conference boys basketball contest Friday night.
The Ramblers led 11-7 after the first quarter and 23-13 at the break. It was 35-26 going into the fourth quarter.
"I thought our defense was pretty good in the first half," McBain coach Bruce Koopman said. "We just couldn't get any consistency shooting the ball."
Kaiden McGillis paced McBain with 11 points while Dan Rodenbaugh had 10, Grayson VerBerkmoes eight, Connor Murphy seven and Mason Heuker six.
"Dan played the best game out of anyone for us tonight," Koopman added. "Connor struggled but hit a big three and then finished the game with three steals."
McBain hosts Reed City today and Morley Stanwood on Monday.
• McBain won the JV game 34-33. Braylin Pace and Evan Haverkamp scored seven points apiece.
Rambler girls pull away
McBAIN -- The McBain girls played Kingsley at home Friday and pulled away after a narrow first quarter, ultimately winning 63-37.
"This was the second game where we started slowly but we turned things around pretty well," said Rambler coach Drew Bronkema. "I called a timeout early and challenged the girls and they responded."
McBain led 15-12 after the first quarter but increased the lead to 34-21 by the half and 51-29 after three quarters.
"We got out in transition and that helped us open things up," Bronkema said. "The nice thing is the girls passed the ball and didn't care who did the scoring."
Senior guard Olyvia Nederhood and junior Emma Schierbeek each tallied 12 to lead a balanced scoring ledger, and sophomore Kahli Heuker put eight on the board.
"We also got a big boost from our bench again," Bronkema said. "All 14 players got in and gave us a nice spark."
Bronkema commended reserves Ella Schroder and Mya Eisenga for their scrappy play.
McBain (2-0) entertains talented non-league foe Morley Stanwood on Monday in the first half of a girl-boy varsity doubleheader with a 5:30 p.m. tip-off. The JV teams will also be playing at the same time on the middle school floor.
