MCBAIN — The good news is it's a win.
McBain started slow and still struggled at times in scoring a 53-35 win over Roscommon in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Monday night.
The Ramblers led just 7-5 after a first quarter marred by missed shots on both ends of the floor.
"You can come up with all of the excuses but it's all about want-to," McBain coach Bruce Koopman said. "Our energy was about on a 50-60 percent meter instead of where it needed to be.
"I was a little disappointed in the fact that we were flat."
McBain did find some offensive rhythm in the second quarter and led 20-9 at halftime. It was 38-21 going into the fourth quarter.
"I didn't think our defense was terrible, holding them to 35 points, but we could have played better," Koopman added. "I was a little disappointed in our offensive execution at times."
Connor Murphy paced the Ramblers with 21 points while George Brown had nine, Kaiden McGillis eight and Daniel Rodenbaugh scored six.
McBain hosts Houghton Lake on Wednesday and is at Lake City on Friday.
• McBain won the JV game 60-28. Dylan Schonert paced the Ramblers with 14 points and Karsten Huttenga scored 10.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ramblers rout Bucks
MCBAIN — Time to step things up.
The state tournament is now less than two weeks away and it's time to get things in order.
McBain started that process with a 61-13 win over Roscommon in a Highland Conference contest.
"We've been talking collectively as a group about playing physical and with energy consistently," McBain coach Drew Bronkema said. "We got away from getting on loose balls and rebounding so we made it a focus in practice the last week and a half. They picked it up in practice and it showed tonight.
"We had good energy, rebounded well and we got the ball down the floor quickly."
McBain led 18-5 after the first quarter and 37-9 at halftime.
Leah Neverth paced the Ramblers with 16 points while Olyvia Nederhood had 10 and Emma Boonstra scored eight.
McBain hosts Houghton Lake today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.