MCBAIN — Sometimes it is all about effort and in McBain boys basketball coach Bruce Koopman's opinion that will be the key to the Ramblers success as March Magic looms on the horizon.
After a slow start Thursday, McBain was able to pull away for Evart for a win, 74-43. Early on, however, McBain seemed to be struggling. The Wildcats held a slim 12-11 lead before McBain was able to take a 29-26 lead into halftime.
"We started playing with more energy in the second quarter, but the talk at halftime was why aren't we playing with effort. I was disappointed with our effort," he said. "This is our second game in a row, going back to Beal City on Tuesday, where we come out and we are going through the motions."
Koopman's message must have gotten through as the Ramblers scored 23 points in the third quarter and held Evart to four points to take control of the game. Koopman said the second half was fun, everyone got to play and players who don't normally score, scored.
"Just play the game the way we practice every day. Work through the offense and play defense the way we know how to play defense. Sometimes we make the game more difficult than it is," he said. "I keep telling my team I think we are a good team but we don't play for 32 minutes. If we ever figure out how to put four quarters together we could be dangerous."
Connor Murphy paced the Ramblers with 16 points while George Brown had 10 points off the bench. Mason Heuker added 11 points while Kaiden McGillis and Ethan Barton each scored eight.
McBain (9-2) travels to Northern Michigan Christian Tuesday.
