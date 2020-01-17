HOUGHTON LAKE — The McBain boys basketball team started slow Thursday against Houghton Lake, but the Ramblers figured things out to win, 68-55.
McBain led 16-15 after the first quarter and veteran coach Bruce Koopman said his team was flat.
"Take nothing away from Houghton Lake, I felt like we needed to burn some energy to get us going," he said. "Midway through the second quarter, we took control of the game."
He also said when things weren't going right for the Ramblers, McBain focused on defense. The squad got three stops in a row and was able to capitalize on the other end of the floor. He also said while the Rambler had a couple of high scorers, others on the team contributed which also helped get the win.
Finally, the Ramblers also did well rebounding, according to Koopman. The Ramblers led 38-29 at the half and 55-39 to start the fourth quarter.
"I thought we rebounded well too. We are a streaky team. At times, we will crash the boards and other times we stand around," he said. "I can't put my thumb on why that is. I felt better (Thursday) because offense started to click. We have a lot of holes to patch and things we need to sure up."
Kaiden McGillis paced the Ramblers with 20 points while Daniel Rodenbaugh scored 18 and Mason Heuker nine.
McBain (6-1, 6-0) host Lake City Wednesday.
