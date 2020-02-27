MCBAIN — At times it wasn't pretty but the McBain boys basketball team did enough to get a win Wednesday against in-town rival Northern Michigan Christian, 50-34.
While the Ramblers struggled to score at different points in the game, McBain coach Bruce Koopman said he liked his team's efforts when it came to the defensive side of the ball. That said, Koopman also said his team still needs to improve on communication when on defense.
McBain was up 12-9 after the first quarter but Koopman said on the offensive side of the ball things started slowly. He said with roughly 4 minutes left in the first quarter the score was only 2-2. By the half, McBain was up 19-11.
"We have to get back to executing offensively. We are a little impatient on offense," Koopman said.
While the Ramblers didn't have everything clicking on offense, Koopman said he liked how his team responded in the face of adversity after multiple starters got into foul trouble. This included Owen Bontekoe, Blake Whetstone and Tristan McElhinney off the bench.
NMC coach Shawn Pattee said overall he thought his team played with intensity Wednesday. He also loved his team's fight, but ultimately McBain was able to cause turnovers and convert them into points while helped them to expand the lead in the second half.
Kaiden McGillis led the Ramblers with 15 points while Mason Heuker had 12 points in the win.
McBain travels to Manton Friday. Alex Rozevevld paced the Comets with 11 points while Trevin Winkle had eight.
• In the JV game, the Ramblers won 51-32. Carsten Huttenga and Joe Winkle each had 10 points for McBain while NMC's Jonas Lanser had 11 points and Carter Quist had eight.
