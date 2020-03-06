MCBAIN — For the McBain boys basketball team, Thursday game against Cadillac was the perfect ending to the regular season. For the Vikings, however, it was one Cadillac would like to forget.
With the playoffs starting next week for both teams, Thursday's game was a big one with the Ramblers besting the Vikings, 49-31. McBain coach Bruce Koopman said Thursday's game was second this week where the Ramblers played complete games. When he says complete games Koopman said his teams were able to defend well, rebound and most importantly execute on offense.
"We had balanced scoring again. Everything was complete," he said. "We had a week and a half stretch where we lost three out of four. The credit goes to the kids for regrouping, buying back in and executing the game plan."
McBain held a 12-8 lead after the first quarter and 23-17 at the half. After the third quarter, however, McBain led 40-27.
Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said his team was outplayed from the opening tip to the end of the game Thursday. He said for the first time this season his team was up against the ropes and was not able to get off them.
"I credit McBain for that. Our guys didn't deserve to win that game period," Benzenberg said.
Daniel Rodenbaugh paced the Ramblers with 17 points while Connor Murphy and Kaiden McGillis each scored eight. Mason Heuker scored seven for the Ramblers. Tipp Baker paced the Vikings with 14 points.
McBain plays rival Lake City on Wednesday in district play while Cadillac hosts Manistee Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.