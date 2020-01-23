MCBAIN — Better defense.
Better rebounding.
They're still looking for better, though.
McBain put together a strong three quarters en route to a 62-47 win over Lake City in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Wednesday night.
The Ramblers largely did what they wanted for three quarters against the Trojans before Lake City made things interesting down the stretch.
That didn't go unnoticed by veteran McBain coach Bruce Koopman.
"We're still learning lessons and one of those is we have to learn how to close out games," he said. "A lot of these guys were on the varsity last year but they weren't the main guys so, in that regard, we're still learning."
For the first 24 minutes, life was good.
"I was very pleased for the first three quarters," Koopman said. "We were in total control.
"We've made a focus here in the last few days to rebound and play better defense. I thought those things were evident tonight."
McBain led 22-12 after the first quarter and 34-23 at halftime.
While the Ramblers were getting the job done, Lake City coach Brad Besko said his team didn't.
"We didn't execute," he said. "We turned it over too many times in the first half and gave up too many layups.
"Our kids didn't stop fighting but the execution was not where it needed to be."
McBain led 50-30 going into the fourth quarter before Lake City cut it to under 10. Still up six or seven, the Ramblers hit their free throws to secure the victory.
Mason Heuker led a balanced McBain attack with 17 points while Connor Murphy scored 15, Kaiden McGillis 11 and Daniel Rodenbaugh 10.
Ben Marion led Lake City with 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists while Hunter Bisballe added 11 points and three rebounds.
Elian Schichtel had eight points and three rebounds while Andrew VanderTuig had six points and four rebounds. Dawson Corrigan added five points, two rebounds and three steals.
McBain hosts Manton on Friday while Lake City goes to Evart.
