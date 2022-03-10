MCBAIN — It wasn't magic dust, a rousing halftime speech or anything else that led to the McBain boys basketball team punching its ticket for a district final.
Instead, it was playing good fundamental basketball and Ramblers coach Bruce Koopman said that was what led to a good team win where player played and contributed in the win.
"Basically, what we did was we did fundamental things better. We had a 10-point lead in the first half, and we lost our focus," he said. "We let them back in the game. We didn't change anything. We took care of the ball, continued to rebound and played better defensively. There was no magic dust that I spread."
McBain led 11-8 after the first quarter and 21-19 at the half. By the start of the fourth quarter, McBain had expanded its lead to nearly 20 points, 39-20.
Another thing that seemed to help the Ramblers was his team being loose. While Koopman probably would rather be the team that everyone is gunning for, there is something to be said about not having the bullseye on the chest. It makes things a little easier.
Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said it is hard enough just to win a game, but when you only score 25 points a team will not win very many varsity games regardless of the opponent.
"We did a very poor job of handling pressure, which resulted in a whole lot of turnovers," he said. "McBain did everything they needed to win - they shot the ball well, rebounded well and took care of the basketball."
Goodenow also said it was a tough way for seniors Isaiah Dennis and Lukas Fisher to end their high school playing careers, but it doesn't diminish their contributions to the team and program.
Joe Winkel paced the Ramblers with 14 points while Evan Haverkamp had 11. Dylan Schonert hit three 3-pointers and finished with nine points, while Kalvin McGillis finished with six points. Dennis scored nine points with nine rebounds for the Bucks, while Evan Esiline also scored nine with six rebounds.
Mason County Central beat Evart 55-44 to secure their spot in the district final Friday. Koopman said he watched them on Monday and again Wednesday before his game and said the Spartans have a solid team and are fairly deep.
He said they can play either man-to-man or zone and his players will have to be able to switch things up and adapt during their game Friday.
