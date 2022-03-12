MCBAIN — They might be young and learning but they’re also district champions.
McBain won an improbable Division 3 boys basketball district title game Friday, 37-35 over Mason County Central.
The Ramblers (8-14 overall) won six games during the regular season and have picked up a pair of wins this week.
They now advance to regional play Monday at Grayling High School against Sanford Meridian. The Mustangs beat Beal City 60-50 on Friday.
“We’re a young team,” veteran McBain coach Bruce Koopman said. “Seven of them have never played a varsity game in their life. So credit to their hard work and buying into the program.”
Koopman also gave credit to seniors Tyler Koetje, Brock Maloney and Caleb Kamphouse for their play for the bench.
“When our guys were tired or in foul trouble, those three came in and held down the ship for us,” Koopman said.
The Ramblers started the season 1-10 but have won seven of their last 11.
Friday’s title game was tight the whole way as McBain led 23-17 at halftime and 27-26 going into the fourth quarter, setting the stage for some fireworks down the stretch.
The Ramblers trailed 35-33 with just over a minute remaining before a Joe Winkel runner tied it at 35-all.
MCC called timeout with 16.6 seconds left and the score still tied.The Spartans were trying to get the ball to their point guard but freshman Ben Rodenbaugh stole the ball out of his hands and hitting a streaking Winkel who took one dribble and laid it in ahead of a closing MCC defender for a 37-35 lead with about six seconds to go.
MCC got the ball over halfcourt and called a timeout with 3.4 seconds remaining.
They got the ball to a wing who was open for a 3-pointer but Rodenbaugh closed fast on him, fast enough to cause the player to shuffle his feet. Traveling was called and it was game over.
“It was a back and forth game all night long,” Koopman said.
“I’m glad they could win a district championship.”
McBain sophomore Evan Haverkamp led the team with 13 points while Winkel added 10.
