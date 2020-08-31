BENZONIA — One race, two titles.
Both McBain’s boys and girls cross country teams won the Black Division at the two-day Pete Moss Invitational at Benzie Central.
The event, traditionally one of the largest in the state, was held over two days and broken into 16 races to allow for social distancing among runners and to stay within MHSAA guidelines of no more than 70 competitors at any one event.
On the girls’ side, the Ramblers totaled 44 points to take first while Glen Lake was second at 97, Johannesburg-Lewiston third at 107, Manton fourth at 112 and Buckley ninth at 175.
“A huge pat on the back and thank you to Benzie Central’s coaching staff,‘ McBain girls coach Tasha O’Malley said. “This was a huge endeavor to pull off such a large meet. I know they spent countless hours on this to pull off all MHSAA rules and guidelines. We are so grateful for their dedication to this sport and the meet.
“Under such strange circumstances, our girls and boys teams had a great attitude about all of the changes. It was hard not to be able to take the whole team to Benzie this year and we also missed our spectators. However, we understand that precautions need to be taken. It was nice to have the races live-streamed so the parents could watch.‘
Maggie O’Malley took first in the Black Division in a time of 19:29. Reese Ensing was sixth at 20:55, Baylie Eisenga 10th at 21:40, Amelia Schihl 15th at 22:45 and Rowan Ensing 25th at 23:55.
“Many of these girls are freshmen and sophomores so I am excited to see how they improve as a team as the season moves forward. Our end goal is to qualify for the state meet as a team. This win was a good stepping stone for us.‘
For Manton, Molly Harding took fifth in 20:47, Chloe Colton 13th in 22:40, Madison Morris 34th in 25:02, Morgan Howell 44th in 25:44 and Hadley Saylor 45th in 25:47.
For Buckley, Aiden Harrand took second in 19:50, Shelby Cae seventh in 21:11, Brooke Wilkie 58th in 27:10, Karlee Shaw 90th in 32:08 and Aria Bryant 92nd in 34:35.
Forest Area’s Meagan Lange took 11th in 21:47, Terri Wieling 47th in 26:01 and Nerissa Davis 71st in 28:21.
McBain was first in the boys’ side with 46 points while Mason County Eastern took second at 72, Montabella third at 120, Manton fourth at 144, Buckley sixth at 148 and Mesick ninth at 223.
“We have a lot of great senior leadership this year,‘ McBain boys coach Trevor Holmes said. “Connor, Blake, Kyle, Aiden, Grayson and Joe showed that leadership Saturday. We also had some newcomers step in and shine.
“We continue to look at improving each week.‘
For the Ramblers, Connor Murphy took first in 17:01, Blake Whetstone fifth in 17:50, Kyle Pylkas sixth in 17:52, Brock Maloney 16th in 18:51 and Claydon Ingleright 18th in 18:59.
For the Rangers, Noah Morrow took second in 17:02, Johnathon Traxler 12th in 18:42, Nolan Moffit 28th in 19:35, Dillon Traxler 53rd in 20:57 and Alex Wilds 62nd in 22:14.
For Mesick, Grant Fleis took 15th in 18:49, Frankie Simerson 19th in 19:04, Caleb Linna 61st in 21:48, Cooper Ford 75th in 23:16 and Micah Vogler 78th in 23:39.
Powerhouse Hart won the girls’ Red Division with 34 points while Reed City was seventh at 195, Pine River 11th at 326 andLake City 14th at 369.
For the Coyotes, Abbie Kiaunis took seventh in 19:33, while Nora Smoes took 34th in 22:17, Paige Lofquist 54th in 23:15, Claudia Francke 55th in 23:17 and McKenna Miller 76th in 24:17.
“This is normally a huge event,‘ Reed City coach Rich Saladin said. “They had to break down the running groups into eight different sessions. We ran with six other teams and both boys and girls’ races had 40-42 runners out there. The boys ran great and had clusters to compete.
“In the girls’ race, we had a few out on an island by themselves, spread out over the course. It looked more like running and less racing. It definitely had an impact on our times.‘
For Pine River, Elizabeth Rigling took 38th in 22:30, Hailey Wanstead 79th in 24:25, Amanda Hill 82nd in 24:32, Jersey Johnson 102nd in 26:33 and Kendra Montague 109th in 27:18.
For Lake City, Rylee Cohoon took 68th in 23:45, Lily Fults 95th in 25:44, Jordan Fox 100th in 26:09, Emma Nickerson 103rd in 26:39 and Olivia Dolley 116th in 27:56.
Hart took first on the boys’ side with 49 points while Pine River was fourth at 129, Reed City sixth at 194 and Lake City 16th at 451.
For the Bucks, Jayce Methner took ninth in 17:21, Logan Churchill 12th in 17:33, Phil Rigling 17th in 17:46, Landyn Cool 24th in 17:59 and Wyatt Underhill 73rd at 20:24.
For Reed City, Anthony Kiaunis recorded a PR, taking 15th in 17:43. Ryan Allen took 30th in 18:06, Izaiah Lentz took 42nd in 18:56, Elijah Lentz 53rd in 19:42 and Ty Kailing 66th in 20:10.
For Lake City, Shane Nutt took 28th in 18:03, Avery DeBoer 108th in 21:19, Paxton Hall 131st in 22:26, Peter Maddox 138th in 24:10 and Logan Adamson 148th in 30:27.
