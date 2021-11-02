MANTON — Call it enough to get the job done.
McBain struggled a bit but still had enough to beat Pine River 25-18, 25-16, 25-15 in an MHSAA Division 3 volleyball district contest Monday at Manton High School.
“For the start of district week, I felt we came out a little sluggish and not quite as hungry for the win as you would like to see at this time of year,” McBain coach Shawn Murphy said. “With that said, we were able to get enough of our offense going to get the win, and at this point that is what keeps us moving forward.
“I am hoping that coming into (Tuesday) night, we will have a bit more of an edge and sense of urgency for putting points on the scoreboard.”
Gabrielle VerBerkmoes paced McBain with 10 kills, two blocks, two aces, an assist and five digs while Jersey Scott had nine kills, a block, an assist, six digs and seven aces on 100 percent serving. Analiese Fredin dished out 25 assists, three kills, a block, four aces and five digs.
MANISTEE — Once they settled in, things went well.
Cadillac got off to a bit of a sluggish start but then did what it wanted to beat Boyne City 25-15, 25-7, 25-14 in an MHSAA Division 2 district match at Manistee High School.
The Vikings (38-11-1 overall) advance to face Ludington at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“We had a few nerves early but once we settled in, we played much better,” Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said.
“We had 13 aces on the night, which is outstanding and helped us put runs together which takes some pressure off, too.”
Renee Brines paced Cadillac with 26 assists, eight kills, six digs and two aces while Joslyn Seeley had seven kills, four aces and five digs.
Mady Smith recorded four aces, three digs and three kills while Carissa Musta had eight kills and four blocks.
Julia Jezak had 18 digs; Caliey Masserang eight kills; Macey McKeever five digs and an ace; Karsyn Kastl two aces and a dig; and Brooke Ellens two digs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.