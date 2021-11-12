HOUGHTON LAKE — “That was fun!”
Veteran McBain volleyball coach Shawn Murphy certainly had plenty to smile about and celebrate with his players on Thursday at Houghton Lake as the Ramblers swept Beaverton in the MHSAA Division 3 regional title match to advance to Tuesday’s quarterfinals.
McBain (35-4-1) closed strongly in each set and came back from a 20-16 deficit in the third set to finally secure the sweep by scores of 25-21, 25-15, 25-20.
“There were a few times when (Beaverton) had their runs but the girls were focused from the start and played with a sense of urgency,” Murphy noted.
“Every time they went ahead we came right back. The girls never got rattled and showed lots of grit, something they’ve done all season.”
Murphy said it was especially satisfying earning McBain’s first regional title since 2009 against Beaverton, the team that defeated the Ramblers in the regional finals a year ago.
“I’m just so happy for them and especially for the seniors,” Murphy said.
“Any time you win a regional title and get to play in the quarterfinals it’s something special and something rare. There’s only eight teams left in the state and we’re one of them.”
Senior outside hitter Emma Schierbeek, who generated nine kills and two blocks with nine digs in Thursday’s match and helped to fuel the Ramblers’ diversified attacks at the net, said it felt “really really good” to win the regional title in the last of her four years as a varsity starter.
“We finally made it,” she said, “and to do it against Beaverton makes it that much sweeter.”
Schierbeek sensed the Ramblers would win after the way they finished the first set by earning four straight points.
“We had a lot of momentum and you could feel the energy in the building from everyone cheering for us,” she said. “After that, I felt like it would be a good night for us.”
Fellow senior outside hitter Jersey Scott, who also recorded nine kills with a block and had a game-turning nine-point stint at the service stripe in the second set, also noted that getting to play Beaverton again with the regional title on the line provided an extra motivation.
“We wanted to beat Beaverton really badly after they took us out last year,” Scott said. “We were ready. They’re a good team and they made a lot of saves during the match but we kept up the pressure and never let up. It feels so great to win.”
McBain scored six of the final eight points in the opening set to earn the 25-20 win. An ace from junior Gabby VerBerkmoes and a kill from Scott helped fuel the final four-point run with senior Ella Schroder at the stripe.
In the second set, the score was tied at 11 when Scott went to the line and she didn’t leave until the Ramblers had a commanding 20-11 lead on the scoreboard. Scott secured two of her three aces during that service run and Schierbeek steered three of her nine kills in the same run and junior setter Analiese Fredin tallied on a tip.
In the third set, Beaverton pulled out to a 20-16 lead before a kill from middle hitter Linde VanderVlucht ignited another Rambler rally. This time it was the junior lefty Fredin at the stripe for what proved to be a match-clinching nine-point run.
Fredin, like Scott in the second set, also earned two of her three aces during the clinching run. Gabby VerBerkmoes recorded a block and a kill during the run and freshman Gwyneth VerBerkmoes generated a kill.
Gabby recorded a team-high 10 kills with two blocks and nine digs while Schierbeek and Scott each earned nine kills. VanderVlucht added five kills with two blocks and Gwyneth VerBerkmoes notched four kills with two blocks and four digs.
Fredin finished with 34 assists and four kills to go with a team-high 12 digs and Schroder had six digs.
The sound system was unable to play the national anthem before the match so retired McBain educator Harv Lucas, a longtime choir director, led the entire gym in singing the anthem.
McBain now faces Calumet on Tuesday at Grayling. Calumet earned a sweep over Elk Rapids on Thursday.
