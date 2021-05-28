LAKE CITY — McBain placed four scorers in the 40s and clinched the Missaukee Cup with a victory Thursday at Missaukee Golf Course.
The Ramblers shot a 183 while Northern Michigan Christian shot 202 and Lake City 223.
"I was really happy with the whole team and to have the whole team playing so well before regionals makes me believe in them even more," McBain coach Pat Martine said.
Bryce Roller paced McBain with a 43 while Tucker VanderVelde shot 45, Matt Utecht 46 and Christian Mitchell a 49.
Andrew Eisenga paced NMC with a 47 while Titus Best shot a 48, Cam Baas 51 and Tucker Tossey 56.
"We had a cold, wet night but a fun conclusion to final 2021 Missaukee Cup," NMC coach Dave Skinner said. "McBain played great throughout the series and earned the Cup once again. I thought we had some bright points but also struggled with some little things.
"This cup series really brings the county schools together and we can not express our appreciation enough to the Missaukee Golf Course for hosting us. We are so blessed to be able to play there."
Justin Rosekrans paced Lake City with a 46 while Rowland Bell shot a 52.
"My kids enjoyed playing in this, and getting to know the kids from McBain and NMC," Lake City coach Travis Hubbard said. "This was our lowest score of the Missaukee Cup, so we couldn't ask for a better time to do so.
Lake City competes in a Division 3 regional June 2 at Boyne while McBain and NMC compete in a Division 4 tournament June 3 at Waters Edge in Hesperia.
Cadillac 7th at invite
WEST BRANCH — Cadillac took seventh in the West Branch Invitational at The Nightmare.
The Vikings shot a team score of 355.
Harry Chipman tied for second overall with a 72 while MacKale McGuire shot an 89, Ben Drabik 90 and Connor Putman 104.
Cadillac competes in a Division 2 regional Wednesday at Lincoln Hills in Ludington.
Manton wins tri
MANTON — Manton took first in a three-team match at Emerald Vale.
The Rangers shot a 205 while Mesick shot 233 and Kingsley 269.
"The kids all played great but they are not satisfied," Manton coach Jeff Sinkel said.
Luke Puffer shot his best nine-hole score of the season with a 46 while Lincoln Hicks carded a 52, Jeremiah Vlaeminck 53 and Connor Garno 54.
Manton competes in a Division 4 regional June 3 at Waters Edge in Hesperia.
SOFTBALL
Cards sweep Vikings
BIG RAPIDS — Cadillac dropped a pair of non-league softball games to Big Rapids, 7-6 and 6-3.
"We hit the ball better tonight and I give Big Rapids credit for coming back from down 6-3 to win game one," Cadillac coach Dan Dahlquist said. "We are very close to putting it all together to be a great team offensively and defensively."
Ashlyn Lundquist took the loss in the opener, allowing six earned runs on six hits and five walks while striking out nine.
At the plate, Lundquist had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs; Stella Balcom two hits; Brooklyn Hoffert a hit and an RBI; Emma Maury two hits; Molly McKeever a hit; and Mady Smith a double and an RBI.
Lundquist took the loss in game two, allowing one earned run on one hit and three walks while striking out one in 2.2 innings of work.
At the plate, Lundquist had a hit; Balcom an RBI; Alana Hoffert two hits, including a double, and two RBIs; Maury a hit; Marisa Wilde a hit; and Maddy Stange a hit.
Cadillac (16-14 overall) hosts Mesick on Wednesday to wrap up the regular season.
Manton wins two
MANTON — Manton picked up a pair of wins, beating Grayling 15-3 and 8-6 in non-league play.
Shelby Bundy got the win in the opener for the Rangers, allowing no earned runs on five hits and no walks while striking out three.
At the plate, Autumn Sackett had three hits and an RBI; Sam Powers three hits; Aysia Taylor a hit; Megan Moffit two hits and three RBIs; Ashley Bredahl a hit and two RBIs; Hannah Larson two hits and two RBIs; Morgan Shepler a hit; and Makayla Gowell two hits and an RBI.
Noelle Nyquist got the win in game two, allowing four earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four.
At the plate, Powers had two hits; Taylor a hit; Bundy two hits and three RBIs; Moffit two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs; and Nyquist a hit.
Coyotes drop two
REED CITY — Evart swept Reed City 21-4 and 18-3 in non-league play.
Lily Andres, Rylie Shafer and Kaylin Goodman had a hit apiece in the opener for the Coyotes.
Andres, Hannah Stellini and Kenzie Shoemaker each had a hit in game two.
BASEBALL
Wildcats, Coyotes split
REED CITY — Evart and Reed City split a pair of non-conference games as the Wildcats won the opener 15-1 and the Coyotes took game two 9-4.
"We hit the ball really well, especially in that first game," Evart coach Josh Johnson said. "That second game, it was nice to get some guys on the mound who haven't been throwing much."
Pierce Johnson got the win in the opener, allowing one earned run on four hits and three walks while striking out three in five innings of work.
At the plate, Danny Witbeck had three hits, including a double and home run, and five RBIs; Haidyn Simmer had a hit and two RBIs; Johnson two hits, including a double, and three RBIs; Reese Ransom a two-run homer; Mac Sims a hit and an RBI; Michael Lodholtz a hit; Brayden Cass two hits; and Jake Ladd an RBI.
Simmer took the loss in game two while Sims and Lodholtz pitched well in relief for Evart.
Johnson had two hits; Ransom a hit; Sims a hit and an RBI; and Nolan Theunick a hit.
Evart (22-8) hosts Harrison on Tuesday.
Vikings drop two
BIG RAPIDS — Cadillac dropped a pair of non-league baseball games to Big Rapids, 4-3 and 15-0.
Logan McGee, Miles Maury and Derek Satchell pitched for the Vikings.
At the plate, Keenan Suminski had a hit; Maury a hit and two RBIs; Kaleb McKinley two hits; Jakin Metzger a hit; and Fisher Moore a hit.
Colin Hess and Suminski pitched in the nightcap. Suminski had the lone hit for Cadillac.
The Vikings (4-18-2) host Mesick on Wednesday to wrap up the regular season.
Bucks edge Eagles
LEROY — Pine River rallied in the late innings to beat Marion 15-14 in one nine-inning game.
"The pitchers had a hard time throwing strikes and we didn't field well," Pine River assistant coach Devin Ruppert said. "I thought our young guys came in and played well for us."
Jordan Nelson got the win, allowing no hits and no walks while striking out four in 2 innings of work.
Ben Lockhart had two hits and two RBIs, including a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth while Dylan Blood had a hit and three RBIs.
Pine River (21-10-1) is at Mason County Central in a Division 3 pre-district contest Tuesday.
Bobcats sweep Manton
MANTON — Houghton Lake swept Manton 9-8 and 9-1 in a pair of Highland Conference games.
"I thought we played well for most of the first game," Manton coach Josh Franklin said. "We finally saw some quality at-bats to help support a solid outing on the mound by James Little.
"A couple of untimely mistakes really hurt the outcome of that game."
Little took the loss, allowing no earned runs and two walks while striking out four in 5.2 innings of work.
At the plate, Tegan Brooks had a hit and two RBIs; Little a hit and an RBI; Ben Paddock a hit and an RBI; Colton Bigelow a hit; Carson Danford a hit; Jakob Kuhn an RBI; Waylon Purkiss an RBI; and Nathan Winters an RBI.
Purkiss had a hit and an RBI in game two hits while Bigelow, Danford and Kuhn had a hit apiece.
Manton is at Frankfort on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.