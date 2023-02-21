LEROY — There will be no sharing of any title this year.
McBain wrapped up the Highland Conference boys basketball title by beating Pine River 70-41 Monday night.
The Ramblers (16-4 overall) are 14-1 in league play.
Beal City is two games back of the Ramblers while Northern Michigan Christian is three back in the loss column.
“We locked up the conference title tonight and that’s always goal No. 1,” McBain coach Bruce Koopman said.
The start was a bit of a struggle for McBain as Pine River battled hard early. The Ramblers led just 17-13 after the first quarter before stretching it to 35-16 at halftime.
“We don’t seemed to get cranked up until the second quarter for some reason,” Koopman said. “Pine River was tenacious, though, and playing hard.
“I thought we were a little flat but we found our rhythm after the first quarter. They threw some different things at us defensively and I thought we adjusted pretty well.”
McBain was up 50-30 going into the fourth quarter.
“McBain is on top of our league for a reason,” Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said. “Their size just killed us.
“Evan (Haverkamp) got second- and third-shot opportunities way too often. Our effort has to be a lot better, especially against very good teams. Xander (Martin) gave us a nice game off the bench. He has a good shooting stroke and it was nice to see him knock down a few threes.”
Haverkamp paced McBain with 15 points while Ben Rodenbaugh had 12. Kalvin McGillis scored seven and Judah Leonard had six.
Austin Dean and Martin paced Pine River with 11 points apiece.
The Bucks host Lakeview today while McBain hosts Lake City on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.