MCBAIN — The offense will come.
The defense is always going to be there.
At least that's Bruce Koopman's theory.
McBain opened its season with a key 51-39 win over Beal City in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Friday night
The Ramblers struggled from the perimeter against the Aggies but good defense and rebounding made the difference.
"Your defense is always ahead of the offense a little bit at the start of the season," Koopman said. "I thought our energy level was good tonight and I thought we were really good defensively at times."
McBain led just 8-6 after the first quarter before turning it up a notch to lead 27-15 at halftime. It was 40-26 going into the fourth quarter.
Beal City was without standout guard Logan Chilman, who injured his ankle before the regular season began.
Mason Heuker paced McBain with 13 points while Kaiden McGillis added 12, Connor Murphy had 11 and Grayson VerBerkmoes scored six.
"I liked the effort, I liked the intensity and I liked the balanced scoring we had," Koopman added.
The Ramblers are at Evart on Monday.
• McBain won the JV game 56-52 in overtime. Carson Huttenga paced the Ramblers with 17 points.
