MCBAIN — The ship has been righted.
After a rough 0-2 start to the season, McBain got back to even with a 42-7 win over Houghton Lake in a Highland Conference football contest Friday night.
The Ramblers dropped their first two games to powers Kingsley and Beal City before turning things around and keeping their playoff berth hopes alive.
“We’re really happy with the way the boys have bounced back after those first two losses and the way they’ve come to practice to get better,” McBain coach Pat Maloney said. “We were on our heels there for a while but now we’re at least back on our toes.
“They’ve worked harder, made adjustments and its been successful for them.”
McBain had little problem on Friday against Houghton Lake as it scored just 20 seconds into the game on a long run by Kalvin McGillis and never looked back.
McGillis had 100 yards rushing on six carries while quarterback Braylon Pace was 5 of 6 passing for 98 yards and two touchdowns.
Brock Maloney scored two touchdowns while McGillis and Eli Baker each had rushing touchdowns. Duane DeWitt and Carsten Huttenga each had receiving TDs.
Evan Haverkamp paced the defense with eight tackles.
McBain (2-2 overall, 2-1 Highland) is at Lake City next Friday.
BEAL CITY — The battle of the trenches didn’t go their way.
Neither did the final result.
Lake City dropped its first game of the season, falling to Beal City 48-8 in a Highland Conference football contest Friday night.
“It’s not the outcome we wanted but Beal outplayed us in the trenches on both sides of the ball,” Lake City coach Kyle Smith said.
“It’s going to be the same thing next week with a big offense and defensive line in McBain.
“We have to play more physical and disciplined or we will be in trouble.”
Darin Kunkel paced the Trojans with 69 yards on 13 carries and was 4 of 9 passing for 42 yards and a touchdown. Brody Gothard caught two passes for 28 yards and a TD.
“One positive is our team showed grit as we never gave up at any point,” Smith added. “We fought every play. That is something to build on.
“We will learn and improve from this game.”
Lake City (3-1 overall, 2-1 Highland) hosts McBain next Friday.
CADILLAC — The Cadillac eighth-grade football team beat Kingsley 30-20 on Wednesday.
Will Castle started the scoring with a 60-yard pass from Kyle Ross.
Maverick Hoffert added a 61-yard reception while Reed King scored twice on runs of 5 and 40 yards to finish with 101 yards rushing.
Ross finished with 101 yards passing.
Brenden Slack picked off a Kingsley pass and returned it 55 yards to set up a Viking TD.
The Cadillac seventh-grade team also beat Kingsley 28-6.
Porter Westdorp got things going with a 53-yard TD run. David Nobles followed with TD runs of 2, 13 and 75 yards en route to 131 yards on the ground.
Ian Metzger rushed for 65 yards and Payton Sampson had 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.