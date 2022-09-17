HOUGHTON LAKE — Back to .500.
After a rough start to the season, McBain worked its way back to even with a 55-19 win over Houghton Lake in a Highland Conference football contest Friday night.
The win gives the Ramblers (2-2 overall, 2-1 Highland) a boost headed into next week’s Missaukee County showdown with rival Lake City.
“This was just a nice game for us,” McBain coach Pat Maloney said.
“Getting back to .500 is a good confidence boost headed into the next stretch of games.
“The guys had a lot of energy tonight and a lot of positive play. Plus, it was great getting many guys playing time as we did.”
McBain led 16-0 after the first quarter and 36-13 at halftime.
Kalvin McGillis led the way for the Ramblers with 125 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries while Isaac Bass added 103 yards and a TD on 11 carries.
Braylon Pace was 5 of 7 passing for 143 yards and three TDs. He also carried the ball five times for 27 yards and two scores.
Jacob Billett paced the defense with seven tackles.
McBain hosts Lake City next Friday.
