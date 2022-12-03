MCBAIN — Getting to know you means a little more in this case.
Even though they all know who their “new” coach is.
Veteran McBain basketball coach Bruce Koopman is back at the helm of the Ramblers girls’ program and will be coaching both varsity girls and boys teams this winter.
McBain opened its season with a 52-33 win over New Lothrop in its own tournament Friday night and will face Escanaba at 3 p.m. today for the title.
The Eskymos beat Gaylord St. Mary in Friday’s first game.
For Koopman, a nearly three-decade fixture at the school, including in the girls’ program, it’s all about getting to know his players and what they can do.
“I am still trying to learn about these girls,” he said. “What makes them tick, how do they respond…things like that.
“It’s hard for me to know where we are because I haven’t followed girls basketball for a while.”
For the first time out, Koopman was pleased for the most part Friday.
McBain led 16-2 after the first quarter and had a commanding 30-12 lead at halftime.
“Overall, I liked our energy and we got better at running the offense,” Koopman said. “It’s a step in the right direction.”
New Lothrop made a little run at the Ramblers in the third quarter and cut the deficit to 12 but McBain was still up 38-26 after three and cruised from there.
Kahli Heuker paced McBain with 17 points and seven rebounds while Analiese Fredin had eight points, six assists and three rebounds. Peyton Grant added eight points and Sydney Heuker had seven.
