ROSCOMMON – The McBain girls pushed their record to 5-1 with a 59-20 victory at the court of Highland foe Roscommon on Tuesday.
The Ramblers were a little rusty at first but broke things open in the second quarter, outscoring the Bucks 19-2 to take a 29-12 lead at halftime.
“The shots weren’t falling for us from the outside and so we ended up doing most of our scoring on the inside tonight,” said McBain coach Drew Bronkema. “I was really happy with our defense and with our bench energy tonight.”
Senior forward Taylor Benthem tallied a game-high 17 points, getting nearly all of her points with penetrations though the lane. Sydney Heuker was also in double figures with 11 while Kahlie Heuker and Analiese Fredin each hit for eight.
“It was a nice team win,” Bronkema said. “Caitlin Butzin came off the bench and gave us a nice spark at the point. She set the tone for us defensively.
“It’s nice to get a win on the road after break but we know the areas where we need to sharpen up.”
McBain (5-1) travels to Pine River on Thursday.
