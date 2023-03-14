LAKE CITY — This one didn’t come without a battle.
McBain (20-5) faced a resilient, determined Shelby team in Monday’s Division 3 regional semifinal clash at Lake City and could not shake the smaller, quicker Tigers for three-plus quarters.
The Ramblers finally pulled away in the fourth quarter to secure a hard-fought 53-42 victory and set up the expected rematch with Traverse City St. Francis on Wednesday with a regional championship on the line.
St. Francis (21-4) defeated Sanford Meridian 56-38 in Monday’s other semifinal game. McBain faced the state-ranked Gladiators in a non-league showdown during the regular season on Feb. 28 and dropped a 61-49 decision.
The Gladiators did their part to create the rematch scenario in Monday’s first semifinal game and McBain ultimately did its part too in the second game but Shelby (14-12) made sure the Ramblers worked for it.
“Give Shelby credit; they definitely didn’t come here to lose,” said McBain coach Bruce Koopman.
“They had a good game plan and they worked it. They crowded Evan (Haverkamp) and Ben (Rodenbaugh) and kept the game close for a long time. Fortunately we played pretty good defense and kept their top scorers in check pretty much. But Shelby’s No. 24 (Bishop Lee) stepped up and had a huge night for them.”
McBain led 10-8 after the first quarter but the Tigers came back to tie the score 21-21 in the second quarter as Lee, who led all scorers with 26 points, teamed with Phillip Hayes to score the final six points of the first half.
A 3-pointer from Rodenbaugh put McBain ahead 24-21 at the outset of the third quarter, giving the Ramblers a lead they would not relinquish but the Tigers would not go down easily. A layup from senior Kal McGillis, who scored six, and a tip-in at the buzzer from the 6-foot-8 Haverkamp, who finished with 13 points in spite of being basically surrounded by Shelby defenders, gave the Ramblers a 37-32 lead going into the final period.
Lee hit a pair of early buckets in the fourth quarter, though, to cut McBain’s lead to a single point, 39-38, before the Ramblers finally went on a run to put things away. A baseline 3-pointer from Claydon Ingleright with 5:19 left ignited what would become an 11-1 run that settled the matter. Rodenbaugh converted a takeaway caused by McGillis diving after a loose ball during the run to make the score 44-39 midway through the quarter. A pair of free throws from Nate Koetje pushed the lead to 49-40 with less than a minute to go.
“Was it ugly? Yes, but when you get to this point sometimes that’s how you have to get it done,” Koopman said.
“I told the guys after the game that we found a way to win and that was the most important thing. When we finally settled down near the end we looked a lot more like ourselves. But we also realize we have to play a whole lot better on Wednesday against St. Francis.”
Rodenbaugh registered 18 points to pace the Ramblers. Haverkamp had double-digit rebounds to go with his 13 points and he also blocked four shots. McGillis made three blocks.
Ingleright rang up 10 points with a pair of treys. Koetje scored five, all from the stripe in the second half.
