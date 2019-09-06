MCBAIN — Some good.
Some not-as-good.
McBain put together a solid performance but struggled at critical times in dropping a pair of non-league volleyball matches Thursday.
The Ramblers dropped a 25-18, 25-17 decision to Traverse City St. Francis before falling to Big Rapids 20-25, 25-14, 15-10.
"Tonight was definitely a struggle to get into a rhythm. St. Francis had a pretty good defense and that caused to rack up the hitting errors but mostly it was what we did to ourselves that hurt the most," McBain coach Shawn Murphy said. "Our judgment of what to do with the ball at times does not result in a positive outcome and when we get out of system, we seem to panic a bit.
"Our timing tonight just seemed to be a bit off and hopefully we can tighten things up before next week in our conference opener."
Analiese Fredin paced McBain with five kills, two blocks 13 assists and an ace on 93 percent serving while Kennedy Payne added seven kills, a block and four digs.
McBain (7-8 overall) is at Houghton Lake with Beal City on Tuesday.
Marion scores a win
BALDWIN — Marion opened West Michigan D Conference play with a 25-18, 25-10, 25-17 win over Baldwin.
"I'm very pleased on how the girls pulled out a win," Marion coach Selena Golnick said. "We had really great leadership by our captains tonight."
Rylie Richards paced the Eagles with 14 kills, six aces, a block and 11 digs while Jersey Scott had eight kills, seven aces and nine digs. Teagan Cox dished out 31 assists, three kills, three aces and five digs while Payton Raymond had 28 digs and two aces.
Marion hosts Walkerville next Thursday.
• Marion won the JV match 25-10, 25-13. Emily Krchmar had a strong night at the net while Aaron Hall led the way defensively and Alexis Edwards was strong at the service line.
Reed City drops matches
EVART — Reed City dropped a pair of non-league matches, falling 27-29, 25-22, 15-6 to Harrison and 25-22, 25-22 to Evart.
"The kids played pretty well against a couple of really nice defensive teams," Reed City coach Don Patterson said.
Demi Lodholtz had eight kills, an ace and three blocks; Madie Brown eight kills and four aces; MaKena Hill two blocks; Katelynn Holmes 14 kills and a block; Mackenzie Wein five kills; Maddie Morgan four aces; Alison Duddles two kills and 19 assists; and Rylie Olds two kills, an ace and 20 assists.
