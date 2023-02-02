EVART — McBain maintained its two-game lead in the Highland Conference standings on Wednesday with a hard-fought 55-43 victory at Evart.
The win didn’t come easily, though, against the speedy, athletic Wildcats.
“Evart’s a tough team to play well against,” said McBain coach Bruce Koopman.
“They pressure you and take you out of your game with their speed. They had a good game plan and kept things close for three-and-a-half quarters. Fortunately, we won tonight but it was ugly. They made us work for it.”
Evart coach Kris Morgan was mostly happy with his team’s effort, though he pointed to the failure to do a better job defending the backside as a key factor in the final outcome.
“We played well and kept it close into the fourth quarter but their height was a big challenge for us,” Morgan said.
“We pressured the ball in the backcourt and did a good job fronting Evan (Haverkamp) inside and denying him the ball. We just didn’t do a good enough job defending the backside and (Kalvin) McGillis made us pay for it. He had a monster game for them.”
McBain owned a slim 24-21 halftime lead before pulling away to a 45-35 lead in the third quarter. Evart got back into it following a steal and breakaway from Dakobe White and a drive from Kamden Darling in the final period, however.
A put-back bucket from the rangy Haverkamp, who had Evart defenders buzzing around him but still scored 13 points, and a tip-in off the backboard by McGillis soon after pushed McBain’s lead back to double digits in the final minute and finally sealed the victory.
McGillis positioned himself well and finished with 24 points on a night when Haverkamp drew a lot of attention. Guards Braylon Pace, Claydon Ingleright and Nate Koetje each dropped a pair of 3’s to finish with six points.
White penetrated effectively though the paint for 16 to pace the Wildcats and Darling hit for 11. Noah Vanderlinde came off the bench to nail a 3-pointer early in the third quarter to bring the Wildcats within a point of McBain, 31-30, but the Ramblers responded with a 10-2 run late in the quarter behind treys from Koetje and Pace.
McBain (10-4, 10-1) is home against NMC on Friday in a key Highland clash. Evart (7-7, 6-5) travels to Pine River.
