MCBAIN — McBain used an emotional night to score a big win, beating Pine River 25-23, 25-22, 21-25, 19-25, 19-17 in a Highland Conference volleyball contest.
The Ramblers were holding senior night and "Purple Crush" where they dedicated the contest to community member Jerry Eisenga and his family. Eisenga recently lost his battle with pancreatic cancer.
"The team had been raising money for him and his family all month so there was quite a bit of emotion riding through our gym," McBain coach Shawn Murphy said. "We also wanted to play this match the way we knew we could be playing most of this season and the team was able to accomplish that."
Emma Schierbeek paced McBain with 22 kills, an ace and two blocks while Leah Neverth dished out 42 assists, 11 digs and seven kills. Gabbie VerBerkmoes added six blocks and five kills while Analiese Fredin added six kills and an ace.
Pine River junior outside hitter Emma Whitley put herself in the program's record books, breaking the record for career kills. The record was 1,038 and Whitley needed 12 to surpass it. She finished the night with 28 kills and 10 digs.
"Tonight was a battle," Pine River coach Jana Dennis said. "We fought hard the entire night. Just when we thought had an edge, McBain would come back."
Cayla Trowbridge added seven kills and 14 digs while Parker Moores had 14 digs, as well. Sophie Johnson dished out 49 assists and 10 digs.
The Ramblers are at Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart today.
