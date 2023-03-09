McBain, Evart advance in D3 district

HOUGHTON LAKE — It’ll be Evart and McBain squaring off for a Division 3 boys basketball district title Friday at Houghton Lake after both won semifinal games Wednesday.
The Wildcats opened with a 72-42 win over Roscommon while the Ramblers beat the host Bobcats 56-31.
For Evart, it was a bit of a slow start before they took control of things in the third quarter against Roscommon.
“We came out a little tight to start and Roscommon had the momentum going into halftime,” Evart coach Kris Morgan said. “Our offense was a little stagnant and the defense wasn’t creating as many opportunities for fast breaks as we wanted.
“Kamden Darling came through in the middle with three straight steals and we just maintained that pressure. Our shots started falling a little bit and our defensive pressure wore them down.”
Evart led 14-10 after the first quarter and it was 23-22 at halftime. The Wildcats were up 48-31 going into the fourth quarter.
Darling and Dakobe White paced Evart with 17 points apiece while Noah Vanderlinde added 11.
McBain went through a similar slow start against Houghton Lake.
The Ramblers, who hadn’t played since a loss to Traverse City St. Francis on Feb. 28, looked a little rusty for a while Wednesday.
“You could tell we were a little tight with the first game of districts and not having played in a little over a week,” McBain coach Bruce Koopman said.
“I was happy with our defense and rebounding.
“We were a little more relaxed in the second half and things were flowing better.”
McBain led 11-3 after the first quarter and 23-11 at halftime before stretching it to 42-22 going into the fourth quarter.
Evan Haverkamp paced the Ramblers with 21 points while Kalvin McGillis scored nine.
Ben Rodenbaugh had eight while Carson Murphy and Nate Koetje each had six.
LAKE CITY — Glen Lake was just too much for Manton as the Lakers beat the Rangers 67-19 in a Division 3 district contest at Lake City High School.
The Lakers were up 17-2 after the first quarter and 40-10 at halftime.
“Glen Lake is a super tough team and they came ready to play,” Manton coach Brandon Herlein said.
“We didn’t match their intensity and speed.
“Our boys competed the entire game and never gave up.”
Jakob Kuhn paced Manton with five points and Lincoln Hicks scored four.
The Lakers (19-4) will face Traverse City St. Francis (19-4) in Friday’s title game.
The Gladiators beat Benzie Central 74-37 in Wednesday’s district semifinal.
