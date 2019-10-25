MCBAIN — McBain dropped a 3-0 decision to Beal City in a Highland Conference volleyball contest Thursday.
"Overall, I thought our energy level was better tonight," McBain coach Shawn Murphy said. "Beal has a pretty fast offense and we struggled a bit just getting into position but I felt like that is what we needed at this point.
"Our serving was pretty strong which forced them to run out of system but our unforced still got the best of us. As long as we continue to learn something from these losses we can continue to improve."
Emma Schierbeek paced McBain with eight kills, a block, eight digs and an ace while Kayda Cotter came off the bench for two kills and seven digs.
The Ramblers host Pine River next Tuesday and will hold a "Purple Out" night in support of a community member battling pancreatic cancer.
