HOUGHTON LAKE — McBain put up the quite fight but dropped a pair of Highland Conference volleyball matches to Beal City and Houghton Lake on Tuesday.
The Aggies beat the Ramblers 35-33, 25-14 and the Bobcats won 25-22, 25-17.
"I like the way we came out with some fire and intensity and we had some battles with both teams," McBain coach Shawn Murphy said. "Losing that first set to Beal after battling for so long mentally knocked us out a little but the girls bounced back to give Houghton Lake a pretty good fight, as well.
"I thought our serving was good tonight which forced some pressure but we must make those unforced errors at the wrong time. We are seeing things that we have been working on fall into place but we still need to be able to close out a match to win it."
Emma Schierbeek paced McBain with 16 kills, four aces and 14 digs while Alyssa Bode had five kills, five kills and four digs. Katie Heistand added 23 digs and two aces.
McBain (7-10 overall, 0-2 Highland) is at Pine River with Lake City on Thursday.
