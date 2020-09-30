MCBAIN — McBain dropped a 10-25, 25-15, 25-14, 25-18 decision to Beal City in a Highland Conference volleyball match Tuesday.
"I thought our first game was exactly what we had planned coming into this match and our execution of our offense was pretty good," McBain coach Shawn Murphy said. "As we transitioned into the next games, our passing started to struggle, which only mounted into hitting errors and scrambling to make plays.
"I give Beal credit, they definitely kept their composure. A match like this is what we needed after the last two weeks of putting things together, to see what we still need to work on as we go into the second half of conference play."
Jersey Scott paced the Ramblers with nine kills, a block, four digs and two aces on 9 of 10 serving while Emma Schierbeek had six kills, a block and eight digs. Gabbie VerBerkmoes ad nine kills, six digs, a block and five aces on 18 of 19 serving.
McBain (8-4 overall, 4-2 Highland) is at Northern Michigan Christian Thursday with Manton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.