By Mike Dunn
McBAIN – Missed opportunities.
That was the story of the game for McBain in its home opener Friday against visiting Highland Conference foe Houghton Lake. The Ramblers dominated in yardage gained and first downs and visits to the other team’s side of the field but in the end the only numbers that mattered were the ones on the scoreboard: Houghton Lake 8, McBain 6.
“It’s a tough feeling,‘ acknowledged McBain Coach Pat Maloney.
“We didn’t have the same focus and energy we had last week at Roscommon (a 31-0 win). We had chances to win this game but we kept shooting ourselves in the foot. Penalties, turnovers and negative plays really hurt us tonight.‘
McBain (1-2, 1-1) scored the only touchdown of the first half on the final play of the opening quarter when junior QB Deacon Dodde lofted an 8-yard pass in the corner of the end zone to long-armed receiver Ethan Barton, who was tightly covered but positioned himself perfectly to bring the ball down. The TD catch came on fourth-and-goal and capped a 13-play, 67-yard drive which included a key fourth-down conversion 2-yard run by hard-driving Daniel Rodenbaugh.
The Ramblers continued to control play in the second quarter, not permitting the visiting Bobcats a single first down while hounding and harassing their gritty QB Trent Ordiway virtually every time he went back to pass. McBain defensive end Trevor Bode sacked Ordiway three times in the contest, including twice in the second quarter. McBain recorded six sacks in all.
What would come back to haunt McBain, though, were three trips into Houghton Lake territory in the second quarter that came up empty. Houghton Lake’s Jake Jobin, who would score the Bobcats’ lone TD in the second half as a receiver, thwarted two of the Rambler drives with interceptions near his own goal-line.
Houghton Lake (1-2, 1-1) only drove into McBain territory twice in the game, once on the opening drive and once in the second half. The Bobcat scoring march started at their own 42. The key play came on second-and-15 from the Rambler 30 when Ordiway found Jadin for 18 yards. Four plays later, on fourth-and-11 from the 13-yard line, Ordiway rolled away from pressure and hooked up with Jadin in the corner of the end zone to tie the game at 6. Ordiway then hit tight end Broc Lindsey on a slant-in and Lindsey held on for the critical two-point conversion even though he was covered like a blanket. Houghton Lake led 8-6 with 10:27 left to play.
The Ramblers moved the ball three times into Bobcat territory in the final 10 minutes but could not reach the end zone. The Ramblers moved the ball effectively with Rodenbaugh, who generated 102 rushing yards on 19 carries, keeping it out of the wildcat formation, and with running back Kaiden McGillis picking up a few first downs, but penalties and misplays hurt the cause. Senior George Brown, who was cleared to play not long before the kickoff after being dinged up the week before, played QB in the fourth quarter and rushed for 25 yards on seven carries. Brown had some near-misses on tosses into the end zone with the game clock winding down. It was one of those painful nights for McBain, though, when victory proved to be just out of their grasp.
Dodde was 6 of 12 through the air for 81 yards, including two to Barton for 19 and one to Rodenbaugh for 33 yards.
Owen Bontekoe had a big night defensively for the Ramblers, registering 11 tackles, and Bode had six tackles to go with his three sacks. Barton had a sack with four tackles and Lucas Scholten also had a sack with three tackles.
McBain travels to Lake City (1-2, 1-1) next Friday in a critical Highland showdown for both sides.
