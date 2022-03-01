MCBAIN — The defensive effort was there and so, too, was the rebounding.
McBain struggled offensively, though, and dropped a 47-40 decision to Boyne City in a non-conference boys basketball contest Monday night.
“As a team, our defense was outstanding,” McBain coach Bruce Koopman said. “It just seemed like every time we didn’t get a stop or get a rebound, they kicked it out and hit a three.
“There’s a lot of positives from this game but we just had some bad mistakes at bad times.”
Boyne City led 15-9 after the first quarter and 25-20 at halftime. It was 37-31 going into the fourth quarter.
Joe Winkel paced McBain with 10 points while Evan Haverkamp and Ben Rodenbaugh each had nine. Brock Maloney also scored six points.
McBain is at Roscommon today.
CADILLAC — Heritage Christian wrapped up its season with a 70-32 win over Skeels Christian School on Monday.
Connor Farmer hit five 3-pointers for the Patriots and totaled 20 points for the game while Peyton Shaffer scored 13. Isaac Nichols added five.
Heritage Christian finished at 8-5 overall.
