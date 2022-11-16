GAYLORD — Another outstanding season for the McBain volleyball team came to an end Tuesday at Gaylord.
The Ramblers faced Calumet in a rematch of the thrilling five-set match in last year’s Division 3 quarterfinals, only this time it was Calumet coming out on top and deservedly so.
The Copper Kings, a perennial U.P. volleyball power, prevailed over the Ramblers 25-22, 25-14, 27-25.
The first and third sets went to the wire but McBain was not able to take one game against the Copper Kings this time around.
They advanced to the D3 state semifinals at the Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek on Friday against Kalamazoo Christian which beat Shelby in five sets.
“Calumet is a great team and they played a great match and deserved to win,” said McBain coach Shawn Murphy.
“But we didn’t play the way we usually do. This was an incredibly tough and uncharacteristic night for us.
“We struggled with ball control and we only served at 79 percent as a team and we only had three players with a positive hitting percentage.
“I give credit to Calumet but when we forfeit 10 points or more to unforced errors that will not usually result in a win.”
Murphy said he would have had the team more prepared mentally for Tuesday’s match “and it showed in our play.”
Throughout the match, Calumet did an excellent job of positioning and blocking McBain’s attacks at the net. The Ramblers, who have relied on their heavy, accurate hitting all season, had very few clean kills that weren’t at least deflected.
McBain trailed from the start in the opening set but rallied to take a 17-15 lead following a block from Analiese Fredin and a block from Linde VanderVlucht. The Copper Kings pulled ahead again behind the hitting of Helen Beiring and Allison Bjord, both of whom had very productive nights at the firing line, but the Ramblers rallied again to pull within a point, 23-22, on a block from Gabby VerBerkmoes. Calumet scored the last two points to gain the early lead, however.
The second set was pretty much controlled by the Copper Kings. McBain trailed early again and pulled to within 10-8 on a sweet tipped shot from Fredin but that was as close as it would get. A kill from Gwyneth VerBerkmoes trimmed Calumet’s lead to 14-11 but the team from the U.P. outscored the Ramblers 11-3 the rest of the way.
The third set was a seesaw battle all the way, with McBain fighting to win and keep the match going. The score was tied nine times in the set.
McBain gained some momentum a few times, pulling to a 16-13 lead behind the serving of Fredin.
The Ramblers led 20-18 and, after Calumet rallied to tie the score at 20 and again at 22, the Ramblers scored two straight with Gwyneth at the stripe to take a 24-22 lead.
But the Copper Kings were resilient, coming back to tie the score at 24 and finally to take the set by a 27-25 count and with it the quarterfinal victory.
Gabby VerBerkmoes, who surpassed the 1,000 kill plateau in her career this season, recorded 12 kills in her final appearance for McBain with a block and five digs.
Gwyneth made eight kills with a team-high 11 digs.
VanderVlucht had four kills with three blocks and seven digs.
Fredin, who leaves as the program’s all-time leader in assists after a very fruitful four years as the starting setter, generated 19 assists with two blocks and two kills.
“This was a tough loss but the girls have nothing to hang their heads about,” Murphy said.
“We didn’t quite reach our goal of going back to Battle Creek but these girls worked hard and still had one heck of a season.
“I’m super proud of them not just as players but as people. They showed up every day and worked hard and supported and encouraged each other. And they accomplished a lot.”
McBain finishes with a 45-7-2 mark, repeating as undefeated Highland Conference champions, winning several tournaments, and repeating as district and regional champions.
