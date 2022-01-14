HOUGHTON LAKE — The defense was pretty solid.

So, too, was the rebounding.

It was the offense that continues to be a struggle.

McBain dropped a 39-25 decision to Houghton Lake in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Thursday night.

The Ramblers played well early, leading 11-5 after the first quarter but the Bobcats turned that around and led 18-13 at halftime. It was 26-21 going into the fourth quarter.

"These kids are playing hard and I can't fault their effort," McBain coach Bruce Koopman said. "We had a picture-perfect first quarter and then we struggled.

"We've just got some growing pains right now."

Brock Maloney had a strong night for McBain with eight points while Ben Rodenbaugh and Joe Winkle each scored six.

McBain hosts Lake City on Wednesday.

sports@cadillacnews.com | 775-NEWS (6397)