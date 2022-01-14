HOUGHTON LAKE — The defense was pretty solid.
So, too, was the rebounding.
It was the offense that continues to be a struggle.
McBain dropped a 39-25 decision to Houghton Lake in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Thursday night.
The Ramblers played well early, leading 11-5 after the first quarter but the Bobcats turned that around and led 18-13 at halftime. It was 26-21 going into the fourth quarter.
"These kids are playing hard and I can't fault their effort," McBain coach Bruce Koopman said. "We had a picture-perfect first quarter and then we struggled.
"We've just got some growing pains right now."
Brock Maloney had a strong night for McBain with eight points while Ben Rodenbaugh and Joe Winkle each scored six.
McBain hosts Lake City on Wednesday.
