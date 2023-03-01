McBAIN — Traverse City St. Francis stormed out of the gates on Tuesday at McBain and gained a lead it would not relinquish in a battle of top-tier MHSAA Division 3 opponents who will potentially face each other again in the regional tournament.
The Gladiators went on to lead by 20 points six minutes into the opening quarter and did not allow the Ramblers to get any closer than eight points through the rest of the game while taking a 61-49 decision.
“They have five seniors who are all experienced and they play well together and that’s tough to contend with,” said McBain coach Bruce Koopman.
“They got the lead on us and we fought back to get within eight points but couldn’t make it any closer. Obviously it’s disappointing to lose a game like this but this is also a game that helps us because we see where the bar is and where we still need to take our game heading into districts.”
McBain rallied behind the hard-nosed play of junior post Evan Haverkamp and the timely shooting of Kalvin McGillis and Ben Rodenbaugh to trim the lead to 49-36 after three quarters and then cut the lead a little more in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter.
“After we got the lead down to eight points we turned the ball over twice in a row and you can’t do that against a team like St. Francis,” Koopman said.
“We could have rebounded a little better and played a little better defense but overall I’m pleased with the way we battled back. This is a game we can benefit from.”
Haverkamp was held scoreless in the first quarter but rebounded to finish with 20.
McGillis and Rodenbaugh each scored nine.
Junior guard Claydon Ingleright hit for six, dropping a pair of 3-pointers, and Braylon Pace scored five, including a trey.
For St. Francis, highly regarded senior Wyatt Nausidis scored 24.
“We assigned Ben (Rodenbaugh) to guard Wyatt and Ben gave a great effort,” Koopman noted.
“Wyatt is just a super player who can do it all.”
Before the final home of the season, Koopman received a large plaque at midcourt from assistant coaches Loren Quist, Tim O’Malley and Erin Koetje acknowledging his entry into the BCAM Hall of Fame in October.
The surprised Koopman also received a long, loud standing ovation from the home crowd.
McBain (17-4) plays next on Wednesday in the D3 district semifinals at Houghton Lake against either Charlton Heston Academy or Houghton Lake.
