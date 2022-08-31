FRANKENMUTH — McBain Fastpitch recently competed in the Men’s Open East National Fastpitch Softball Tournament this past weekend, compiling a 1-3 record in the round-robin format.
“There were only five teams this year, but they were all really good teams,” said Manager Bryan Diemer.
“A few teams also picked up some extra pitching for the weekend, so the competition only got stronger. It definitely was a step up in talent from what we have seen so far this year.
McBain opened on Friday night with a 15-11 win over the Wranglers from Frankenmuth.
“We definitely hit the ball around, and it’s a good thing we did,” said Diemer.
We were down 6-0 after the first inning, and needed to scratch and claw our way back into the game. With the game tied at 8 in the 5th inning, McBain scored 1 run in the 6th to take a narrow lead. Wranglers responded by scoring 3 runs in the 6th to take a 11-9 lead. McBain then surged ahead with a six-run seventh inning, resulting in what would eventually be the final score.
Tyler Lutke started the game and was replaced by Duke Vander Ark, who finished the game with five strikeouts. Trevor Lutke paced McBain at the plate with 4 hits, including a home run and a double. Zak Vander Ark also homered. Shaun Turkelson also collected four hits, while Devin Morris had three of his own, including a triple. Duke Vander Ark and Trent Mulder each had two hits, while Bryan Diemer and Shaun Mulder each had a hit apiece.
McBain then squared off on Saturday morning against Tiffany’s, also from Frankenmuth. This game did not fare so well, as McBain fell by a final score of 11-1.
“We got down 5-0 after the first inning, and just couldn’t rally back like the night before,” Diemer said. Their starting pitcher is one of the top few pitchers in the state, and you just can’t give him that kind of lead, and expect to come back.
Zak Vander Ark started on the mound for McBain and went 2-plus innings. Duke Vander Ark pitched an inning in relief, while Bryan Diemer pitched two innings in the mercy-shortened game. McBain only managed four hits in the contest, with one apiece by Trent Mulder, Bryan Diemer, Tyler Lutke and Trey Boven.
McBain had a game off, and then faced the Bombers from Saginaw, dropping a 6-2 decision. Duke Vander Ark went the distance on the mound for McBain with three strikeouts.
“Duke pitched well enough to win, and we definitely had our chances,” Diemer said. “We had 16 base runners in the game, but only came away with 2 runs. We had runners on third for 3 innings in a row, but just couldn’t push them across the plate.”
The toughest to swallow came in the sixth inning. With McBain threatening by loading the bases with two outs, a diving catch by the right fielder on a line drive towards the gap ended the inning and the scoring threat, keeping McBain at bay.
“That was a tough play to swallow because it could have cleared the bases, and brought us to within one run,” Diemer said. “He made a really nice play, so there isn’t much more you can do about that.”
Devin Morris, Trent Mulder, Tyler Lutke, and Trevor Lutke all had two hits apiece for McBain. Coleman Bassett also had a hit.
McBain’s final game came on Sunday morning against the Rebels from Port Huron, this time falling by a score of 13-6.
“The Rebels are a really good hitting team,” said Diemer. We know that from playing them in years past. That being said, we never felt like we were completely out of the game because we knew we could put up runs as well. We just didn’t quite match them in this one.”
Tyler Lutke started the game for McBain, and went 5-plus innings, eventually giving way to Bryan Diemer who pitched the final frame in the mercy-shortened game.
Devin Morris and Zak Vander Ark each collected two hits for McBain while Trent Mulder, Tyler Lutke, Bryan Diemer and Coleman Bassett all had hits.
“We were glad to be able to come to this tournament because we knew we were going to face some good teams. We wanted to see how we stack up against them,” Diemer said. “We are obviously disappointed that we didn’t perform better, but sometimes you have weekends like that.”
