McBain Fastpitch wins Class C state title

HOLLAND — McBain Fastpitch took home the USA Softball Michigan Men’s Class C State Championship this past weekend, going 4-0 during the tournament in Holland.
McBain opened on Friday night with a 7-6 win over Priority Mortgage out of Grand Rapids.
In a back-and-forth contest, McBain rallied from an early 4-0 deficit with a big third inning and some timely hitting in the fifth inning to go ahead for good. Zach Meyering and Carson Bassett each collected two hits for McBain, while Devin Morris, Den Heuker, Coleman Bassett, and Trevor Lutke each had hits. Tyler Lutke took the win on the mound, pitching seven innings and striking out seven batters.
“We opened with a really tough team,” said manager Bryan Diemer. “They have two good pitchers and we saw them both in the first game. They are a father/son combination, and the father is in the state Hall of Fame. We were a bit lucky to come away with a win and fortunate to stay out of the loser’s bracket.”
The win propelled McBain to a Saturday afternoon clash with D1 Fastpitch from St. Joseph. McBain won by a final score of 21-14. Den Heuker paced McBain, going 4 for 4 with a double, while Carson Bassett had two home runs. Bryan Diemer also homered and had 3 hits. Trent Mulder and Devin Morris had two hits apiece, while Coleman Bassett, Kenny Papes, Trevor Lutke and Shaun Turkelson each had hits. Bryan Diemer got the win, pitching three innings in relief of Tyler Lutke. Diemer had three strikeouts on the mound.
“This game was a slug fest,” said Diemer. “It was at 1 oclock and in the hottest part of a very hot day. It took a lot out of the pitchers from both teams, but we were fortunate to outslug them in this one.”
Moving on to the winners bracket final, McBain won another ugly, mercy shortened game, this time by a score of 29-4, against San Diego, out of Grand Rapids.
Carson Bassett had two home runs, while Den Heuker, and Kenny Papes also homered.
Devin Morris collected four hits in the lead off spot, while Trent Mulder, Zach Meyering, Trevor Lutke, Shaun Turkelson, and Jimmy Schneider each had two hits. Matt Diemer and Bryan Diemer each had hits as well. Tyler Lutke got the win on the mound, going three innings and striking out one batter.
“Their main pitcher got hurt in their third game, and wasn’t able to throw against us,” said Diemer. “As a result, they had guys throwing that hadn’t really pitched much before. We thankfully didn’t over-swing, and were able to get out of that game in three innings, saving some innings for our pitchers.”
Moving on to the championship game on Sunday morning, McBain faced a familiar opponent in Priority Mortgage, who had battled all the way back through the losers bracket, winning four games along the way.
The game started well for McBain, with Devin Morris leading off the game with a solo home run. Carson Bassett later singled and was brought home on a double by Den Heuker. Priority scored a run in the bottom half of the inning to make it 2-1 after 1. In the second inning, McBain put two more runs on the board with a hit by Trevor Lutke, a walk by Jimmy Schneider and then a bases clearing double by Devin Morris. The score remained 4-1 until Priority scored a lone run in the third inning to make it 4-2.
The McBain bats then stalled out a bit after a Priority pitching change, and went scoreless in the next three innings. After four innings, McBain held on to a 4-2 lead. After McBain was held scoreless in the fifth, Priority scored three in the bottom half of the inning, to take a 5-4 lead. McBain responded in the top of the sixth with a single by Matt Diemer, and a bunt single by Trent Mulder that ended up being thrown past the first baseman. Mulder ended up on third and scored on a passed ball later in the inning. With McBain up 6-5, Tyler Lutke blanked Priority in the bottom half of the inning.
A scoreless seventh inning for McBain and a tying run for Priority pushed the game into extra innings, with a 6-6 tie. Leading off the eighth inning, Morris hit his second home run of the game, after fouling off multiple pitches with a two-strike count. Trent Mulder followed that up with a single and Carson Bassett tripled him in. Bryan Diemer singled Bassett home later in the inning for a three-run edge that would end up being the difference in the game. Priority was able to load the bases with one out in the bottom of the eighth, but a pop-up and a runner leaving early from third on the tag up provided the final outs, allowing McBain to secure the title.
“It was an awesome weekend with the guys,” Diemer said. “They stayed focused and sharp throughout the weekend, and we hit the ball really well. We were able to finally take home the state championship after finishing third in each of the last three years. Priority was a very good team, and we were fortunate enough to be able to hold them off in both games that we played them.”
McBain plans to participate in the USA Softball Open East National tournament later this month in Frankenmuth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.