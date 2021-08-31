McBain Fastpitch wins SIlver Bracket at USA Softball East National Tournament

ROCKFORD — McBain Fastpitch recently competed in the USA Softball East National Tournament in the Men’s Fastpitch division, and finished the tournament as Silver Bracket champions, with a 3-2 record overall.
There were 8 teams in this year’s tournament, which was held at the Meijer Sports Complex.
“The way they set the tournament up is that teams that go 0-2 or 1-2 drop into the silver division, while the rest of the teams remain in the gold division,” said Manager Bryan Diemer. “We like that set up because we are guaranteed 4 games, and a chance to still play for a championship, even if your tournament doesn’t start out well.”
The tournament didn’t start well for McBain as they dropped the opener on Friday night by a score of 5-0 to the Bar Blues from Wisconsin. Devin Morris led the way at the plate with a triple, while Trevor Lutke singled. On the mound, Tyler Lutke went seven strong, giving up five earned runs, and striking out three Bar Blues batters.
“Bar Blues was a good team with a really good pitcher,” said Diemer. “We hadn’t faced a pitcher like him all year, and he shut us down. Tyler pitched well after they jumped out to an early lead. We just couldn’t get him any run support.”
Game 2 on Saturday morning was against Smalltown Fastpitch, from Benton Harbor. McBain dropped this game by a score of 9-7.
“We fell behind early, and it took a few innings for our bats to heat up,” said Diemer. “We came back from 7 down to tie it, but couldn’t take the lead.”
Smalltown pushed two runs across in the sixth inning to take 9-7 the lead, and McBain couldn’t mount a comeback in the seventh as the side was retired via strikeout.
Shaun Mulder led McBain’s offense as he had two hits, including a home run. Kenny Papes also had two hits, while Devin Morris, Trevor Lutke, Shaun Turkelson, Jimmy Schneider and Deondre Blackmon all had hits.
Pitching for McBain was Josh Eurich who gave up seven earned runs while striking out three batters.
“We picked Josh up from another team to come pitch for us this weekend,” said Diemer. “He settled in and pitched well after the first few innings and gave us a chance for our bats to come alive and get him some run support. We couldn’t quite get enough for him though.
After going 0-2 to start the tournament, McBain dropped into the silver division where they faced off with the AJ Masonry Sting, from Wabash, Indiana. In a back and forth game, McBain was able to push three runs across in the bottom of the seventh to claim the 11-10 victory, and move on to the winners bracket final.
“We actually had a walk off wild pitch, which was pretty exciting,” Diemer said. “We were down two going into the inning and were patient enough to get on base, and score a few runs. It was a pretty wild game where we only had a few hits, but were able to scratch out our runs by staying patient, drawing walks, and running the bases well.”
At the plate, Coleman Bassett homered for McBain while Trent Mulder had 2 hits. Trevor Lutke also added a hit. Tyler Lutke started the game for McBain, going six innings, while giving up eight earned runs, and striking out three batters. Josh Eurich earned the win in relief, pitching the seventh inning, while giving up one earned run, before McBain came from behind to win it.
Moving into the winners bracket final, McBain once again faced off against Smalltown Fastpitch, this time earning the 10-5 victory, and moving on to the championship on Sunday morning. Josh Eurich earned the win for McBain, while giving up five earned runs, and striking out three batters. The offense was led by Jimmy Schneider, who fell a home run shy of the cycle. Kenny Papes, Trent Mulder and Shaun Turkelson each had two2 hits including a double apiece, while Deondre Blackmon and Den Heuker also doubled.
“This game was back and forth, and tied 4-4 after four innings before we broke it open,” Diemer said. “We had four doubles in a row with two outs to punch across four runs and we didn’t look back from there.”
On Sunday morning, McBain once again faced AJ Masonry Sting, this time crushing the ball, and cruising to a 14-2 victory, and a Silver Bracket Championship. Bryan Diemer led the way with four hits, including a double, while Shaun Mulder, Trevor Lutke, Josh Eurich, Shaun Turkelson, Dylan Lucas, Jimmy Schneider, Coleman Bassett and Deondre Blackmon all added hits.
Tyler Lutke earned the win on the mound, going 5 innings while giving up 2 earned runs and striking out 5 batters. Lutke cruised through the first 4 innings before the Sting mounted a few late hits and a home run. The two runs in the fifth were not enough to worry McBain, as a ground out to Shaun Mulder at third base ended the mercy-shortened game.
“The whole tournament was a balanced effort all the way around,” Diemer said. “We had a lot of guys playing their roles, and we started clicking at the right time. On an individual note, Shaun Mulder came home with the tournament MVP honors. It seemed like he was always on base, and manufactured a lot of runs on his own. Without taking anything away from him, we could have easily given it to a few other guys who also had solid weekends for us.”
McBain concludes its tournaments for the summer with a combined 6-4 record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.