BEAL CITY — That’s a perfect finish.
Literally.
McBain swept Beal City 25-16, 25-11, 25-11 to wrap up a perfect run through the Highland Conference volleyball season.
The Ramblers (30-4-1 overall) not only finished 16-0 in the conference, they didn’t drop a set in those 16 matches.
“This was the final push in our first major goal for the season, which was to do a clean sweep of the regular conference season without losing a single set,” McBain coach Shawn Murphy said.
“Going to Beal is always a night of apprehension, but this team came to play.
“I really liked the speed of our game tonight and our aggressiveness to the ball.
“Beal did a nice job of touching a lot of our attacks to turn them into a play, but we were very quick to bring it right back again. It was a solid all-around team effort and I am super proud of the work these ladies have put in to accomplish this first major goal.”
Emma Schierbeek paced McBain with nine kills, four aces, eight digs and an assist while Gabrielle VerBerkmoes had eight kills, two blocks, two aces and seven digs.
Linde VanderVlucht added six kills, two blocks, an assist and five digs.
McBain meets Pine River in a Division 3 district contest Monday at Manton.
LAKE CITY — Lake City dropped a 25-21, 25-16, 25-22 to Roscommon in a Highland match to wrap up the regular season.
“Well, that was not the ending we wanted to our regular season play,” Lake City coach Amber Besko said.
“Several unforced errors and not being able to handle the serve-receive hurt us tonight.
“I will credit the girls that they fought for every point tonight and did not give up. Credit to our senior leader Chloe Bisballe for stepping up and keeping our team together through the rough patches in our play. Also Junior Helen Brown coming off the bench and got us a side out when we were struggling.
“This group of girls I have are not going to just give up. We are coming into districts with a chip on our shoulder and we have a few days to get our game back together.”
Chloe Bisballe had 13 kills, eight blocks, 15 digs and an ace on 14 of 14 serving while Marisa Manganello dished out 11 assists.
Emily Urie had three kills, six digs and five blocks. Mackenzie Bisballe had nine kills, nine blocks, eight digs and 14 assists while Abby Holt had three blocks and two digs.
Kaylee Keenan had five digs; Kasey Keenan two kills; Jessica Allen 18 digs and 8 of 8 serving; Halyee Parniske three kills and five digs; Josie Seger two digs and 100 percent serving; Jenna Harris 8 of 8 serving, a block and 17 digs; Helen Brown two assists; and Grace Richards four digs and a kill.
Lake City meets Evart in a Division 3 district match on Tuesday at Manton.
MANTON — Manton wrapped up its regular season with a 25-13, 25-22, 25-16 win over Houghton Lake in a Highland match.
“I was pleased with the team effort tonight,” Manton coach Nikki Helsel said.
“Everyone on the team contributed and we had a great crowd. It was a fun way to end our regular season and get us ready for districts next week.”
Adrianna Sackett had three kills and seven digs while Ashley Bredahl added two aces, a kill, 14 assists and seven digs. Emma Ruppert had two aces and two digs while Hannah Clark had three kills, a block and a dig.
Kailey Fredette had 14 digs while Lauren Wilder added two aces, three kills and three digs. Leah Helsel had two kills, two blocks and 17 digs while Madison Schnitker had a dig.
Makayla Gowell had two assists and a dig while Megan Moffit had four aces, 10 kills, a block, seven assists and 10 digs. Morgan Shepler also had three aces, five kills and 10 digs.
Manton (31-12) meets McBain or Pine River in a Division 3 district match Tuesday at home.
MESICK — Mesick dropped a 25-13, 25-16, 25-17 match to Glen Lake in non-conference action.
“The emotion of (senior) night and Glen Lake’s height advantage proved to be more than we could overcome,” Mesick coach Stacy Quiggin said. “The girls were emotional about it being our last home game of the season and weren’t playing like they normally would.
“We will get back to practice and work hard to be prepared for next week’s district games.”
Senior Lexy Abraham had a block, four aces, nine assists, two kills while senior Grace Hawk had 15 digs. Senior Kaylee Carson had a kill, four digs and two aces on 7 of 7 serving while senior Shannyn Spencer had three blocks.
Senior Ty Burfield added an assist and seven digs while Kelsey Quiggin had six kills, eight digs and served 6 of 6. Harmony Harris was 7 of 7 at the service line while Maraya Buell had two kills. Rebecca McCree had a block while Maddy Spoor was 6 of 7 at the line.
Mesick faces in a Division 4 district contest Monday at Forest Area.
ALMA — Cadillac took first in a girls’ swim tri-meet at Alma College.
The Vikings totaled 149 points while Mount Pleasant was second at 116 and Charlotte third at 90.
“This was a great end to our regular season,” Cadillac coach Scott Leesch said. “There were some great races for top-three finishes and those women were awesome.
“There were also some great performances deep into the lineup that tipped the scales well in our favor to come away with the team’s first tri-meet win. There isn’t a swimmer on this team that didn’t contribute to this win. It is great to see all of their time in practice paying dividends in larger meets like this.”
Karis Bachman took first in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:25.92 and first in the 100 freestyle in 1:04.01 while Brie Leesch took first in the 200 individual medley in 2:41.68 and first in the 100 butterfly in 1:11.98.
Stella Balcom took first in the 50 freestyle and third in the 100 backstroke in 1:16.25 while Ella Boland took second in the 50 freestyle in 28.66 seconds and first in the 100 backstroke in 1:11.90. Averee Heuker took second in the 100 butterfly in 1:21.20 and third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:39.13.
Kenna Booher took third in the 500 freestyle in 7:05.82 while Katie Graham took second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:29.83.
Boland, Bachman, Leesch and Balcom took first in the 200 medley relay in 2:11.85 and first in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:58.10. Ella Marine, Booher, Jess Wetherell and Heuker took third in the 400 freestyle relay in 5:02.45.
Marine dropped 15 seconds in the 200 IM and a minute in the 500 freestyle while Maddy Penney dropped seven seconds in the 200 freestyle, as well.
Cadillac competes in the Coastal Conference finals Nov. 5-6 at Manistee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.