HOUGHTON LAKE — It’s on to regionals now for the McBain boys after their hard-fought 60-41 victory Friday over familiar foe Evart in the Division 3 district title game played on the Houghton Lake court.
The Ramblers (19-5) will face Shelby (14-11) on Monday in the second game of the regional semifinals at nearby Lake City. In the earlier semifinal, Traverse City St. Francis takes on Sanford Meridian. Tip-off for the first game is 5:30 p.m.
Friday’s game at Houghton Lake pitted Evart’s speed and athleticism against McBain’s superior height, power and depth.
The teams had played twice during the regular season in Highland Conference action with the Ramblers winning each time and limiting the potentially explosive Wildcats to less than 45 points.
McBain coach Bruce Koopman wanted to do the same in Friday’s district title game and was pleased with the outcome.
“Our mantra has always been defense and rebounding and that made a difference again tonight,” Koopman said amid the postgame celebration.
“We knew what Evart was capable of and we wanted to limit their opportunities to drive through the lane and limit them to one shot as much as possible. We were able to do that and even though we got off to a slow start offensively ourselves we still held them to 17 first-half points and had the lead at halftime.”
Evart coach Kris Morgan congratulated McBain for its victory and the opportunity to advance.
‘I liked our effort tonight but McBain’s tough to beat,” he said.
‘They’re physically strong inside and we weren’t able to match up with them very well. We kept fighting and got within 10 points in the third quarter with Evan (Haverkamp) out of the game with foul trouble but Claydon (Ingleright) and Braylon (Pace) hit some big threes for them and we couldn’t close the gap.”
McBain led just 10-8 after the first quarter but senior forward Kal McGillis scored the first six points in the second quarter in a two-minute stretch to create some separation on the scoreboard and Evart scrambled from that point to keep within striking distance of the Ramblers.
“We went to a 1-3-1 zone to start the second quarter but had to go back to man pretty quickly,” Morgan noted. “They were finding too many holes and we weren’t rotating quickly enough.”
McGillis, who was one of three Ramblers to finish with 12 points, said coach Koopman told the players to “let the game come to them” at the start of the second quarter and to stop trying too hard to make things happen.
“I was open and Ben (Rodenbaugh) saw me and got the ball to me,” McGillis added. “It felt good at that point to get a little bit of a lead because Evart was right on our tails before that.”
McBain led 27-17 at the half and 48-32 after three.
With the 6-foot-8 Haverkamp sidelined by foul trouble, Evart rallied in the third quarter behind a drive from junior Dakobe White and a pair of free throws from Marcel White to cut the lead to 31-21. Ingleright and Pace drained back-to-back 3-pointers for McBain after that, however, to push the lead to 37-21 and the Wildcats were not able to get within 10 points again.
Haverkamp still finished with a team-high 14 points to go with double-digit rebounds. McGillis, Rodenbaugh and Ingleright each tallied 12 and Pace scored eight.
“This feels amazing,” McGillis said. “It’s always a great feeling to win a district but it’s special when you can do it in your senior year. I’m happy for all the seniors to get to experience this.”
Evart’s elusive Dakobe White led all scorers with 15. Marcel White tallied 12 for the Wildcats and Kamden Darling and Noah Vanderlinde each scored six.
