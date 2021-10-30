EVART — McBain turned the tables against host Evart on Friday, reversing a regular-season defeat at the hands of the Wildcats in Week 6 with a grinding 42-7 victory in the opening round of the MHSAA Division 7 playoffs.
The Ramblers (7-3), who generated 374 rushing yards on 35 carries, advance to the district finals next week against either No. 1 seed Traverse City St. Francis or No. 4 seed Harrison. Those teams meet today at Thirlby Field.
“Our goal tonight was to establish the run and our offensive line did a great job from the start,” said jubilant McBain coach Pat Maloney.
“We were able to march the ball down the field and score on our first two possessions of the game. That was huge because it set the tempo for us. Our linemen were feeding off the success we were having; they kept coming back in the huddle and saying ‘run the rock, run the rock’ and they kept opening the holes.”
Evart (7-3) had some key starters dinged up but battled hard to the final buzzer. The Wildcats could not match McBain’s horsepower on this night, however.
“They were able to control the clock and finish their drives and that ultimately was the difference in the game,” said Evart coach Pat Craven.
“They didn’t make many mistakes and we didn’t play our best game. McBain deserved it tonight and I hope they do well moving forward.”
McBain established control up front early, moving 67 yards on eight plays on its opening possession and cashing in when junior QB Braylon Pace faked into the line and found Eli Baker out of the backfield for a 10-yard tally and a 6-0 lead.
The Ramblers then forced a turnover on downs and marched 56 yards on their next possession, methodically moving the ball on the ground before Pace again faked into the line and found tight end Carsten Huttenga in the end zone for a 6-yard score.
Kal McGillis’s two-point run put McBain on top 14-0 with 44 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Evart twice moved the ball into the red zone in the second quarter behind the decisive running of junior Cole Hopkins mixed with passes from Preston Wallace to Bryant Calderon and Dakobe White. Each time, though, McBain’s defense came up with a takeaway to thwart the scoring threat.
Freshman Ben Rodenbaugh made an interception in the end zone to end the first drive and linebacker Landon Eling made a nice leaping interception at the 5-yard line to end the second drive.
Then freshman fullback Bryce Akom, who finished with 179 rushing yards on 11 carries, found a seam on a trap play up the gut and raced 64 yards behind an open field block from Huttenga, enabling the Ramblers to take a 22-0 lead into the half.
Evart responded with a long scoring march of its own to start the second half, moving 67 yards on eight plays to trim the lead to 22-7 after Hopkins scored from 8 yards and Tucker Sigafoose booted the extra point but that was as close as it would get on this night.
McBain, moving methodically down the field, scored on its next two possessions to pull away and in between those scores the Rambler defense stood tall again, stopping the Wildcats one more time inside the red zone. The Wildcats moved inside the McBain 5-yard line behind a 23-yard completion from Wallace to Marcell White and a 6-yard toss from Wallace to Calderon. On fourth down, though, Calderon was stopped just short of the first-down marker at the 3-yard line.
Akom’s second long touchdown run, this one 49 yards, a few plays later gave McBain a commanding 34-7 lead with 8:20 remaining to be played.
McGillis, who finished with 88 rushing yards on 11 carries with a 1-yard touchdown and a conversion run on his stat line, said the Ramblers had plenty of motivation coming into Friday’s game.
“We lost to Evart in the playoffs last year and all of us seniors still carried the pain from that loss coming into this year’s game,” McGillis said. “Then they beat us down here a few weeks ago and that gave us even more motivation coming back down here tonight. Our mindset was to come down here and play smash-mouth football and leave it all on the field. We did that tonight.”
McGillis credited the offensive line featuring center Spencer Reed, guards Brant Bontekoe and Judah Leonard, and tackles Mack Bontekoe and Caleb Kamphouse with winning the battles up front and creating seams to run through for the running backs.
“Our motto all week was get the next first down,” he added. “This feels so great.”
Baker also passed the century mark rushing for McBain, recording 107 yards on 13 carries with a rushing touchdown of yards in addition to his receiving touchdown.
Pace hit all four of his passes for 51 yards, including the touchdown strikes to Huttenga and Baker.
Hopkins recorded 79 yards on 14 carries and scored Evart’s lone TD of the night. Calderon, who gamely played even though he wasn’t at full strength, rushed seven times for 45 yards and caught four passes for 54 yards. Dakobe White caught four for 44 yards. Wallace hit on 11 of 21 for 124 yards through the air.
McGillis and Brant Bontekoe each had eight tackles for McBain and Landon Eling made five stops. Linebacker Evan Haverkamp had an interception for the Ramblers along with Eling and Rodenbaugh.
Hopkins made 13 stops to lead the Wildcats defensively. Riley Ransome had nine stops and Donovan Balowski had eight.
Craven thanked his six seniors for their leadership this season.
“The senior crew has been very dedicated to the program and tremendously unselfish,” he said. “I’m really proud of them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.