MCBAIN — That's more like it.
McBain put it all together and rolled to a 64-38 win over Big Rapids in a non-conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night.
The Ramblers had lost two of their last three games and were looking for answers as the season hits its final week.
"Maybe we needed a wake-up call," McBain coach Bruce Koopman said. "I'm hoping this jump starts us.
"We had effort, energy and intensity tonight."
McBain led 18-9 after the first quarter and then outscored Big Rapids 17-6 in the second quarter for a commanding 35-15 halftime lead.
"We finally played defense, rebounded, ran an offense and didn't throw the ball away," Koopman said. "We defended tonight the best we've defended all year long."
The Ramblers were still up 52-33 going into the fourth quarter.
Connor Murphy paced McBain with 14 points while Daniel Rodenbaugh had 12, Mason Heuker 10 and George Brown nine.
The Ramblers (14-5 overall) host Cadillac on Thursday.
• McBain won the JV game 44-37. Joe Winkel paced the Ramblers with 13 points and Karsten Huttenga scored 12.
