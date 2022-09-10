MCBAIN — What a difference being at home makes.
After two road losses to start the season, McBain got its first win of the season at home, beating Roscommon 43-25 Friday night in a Highland Conference contest.
The game got off to a tough start as Roscommon went on a 10-minute touchdown drive to open things up. However, McBain was able to respond quickly with a touchdown to tie the game at 6-6 after one quarter.
Roscommon recaptured the lead in the second with a one yard touchdown run to go up 13-6. Once again, McBain wasted no time as running back Isaac Baas scored from two yards out to go up 14-13.
The back and forth continued as the Bucks went up 19-13 with under two minutes to play in the half. McBain wouldn't be denied the halftime lead as quarterback Braylon Pace launched a 54-yard touchdown pass to Kalvin McGillis to take a 22-19 lead after two quarters.
The Ramblers would pull away in the second half as they rattled off three straight touchdown drives to go up 43-19 late in the fourth.
"I was proud of the fighting effort in the second half," McBain head coach Pat Maloney said. "It was good to see them get their first win of the season."
Running back Isaac Baas led the Ramblers with 127 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. Bryce Akom added 108 rushing yards and three touchdowns on seven carries.
Quarterback Braylon Pace completed two of three passes for 80 yards and a touchdown, all to wide receiver Kalvin McGillis.
McGillis also got it done on defense with nine tackles and an interception. Jacob Billett racked up seven tackles of his own and Baas caught a pick.
McBain (1-2 overall, 1-1 Highland) is at Houghton Lake next Friday.
